Wednesday, January 8 Morning Forecast

RED FLAG WARNING is in effect 1 PM – 8 PM today for extreme southwest Missouri. Southerly gusts to 35 mph coupled with relative humidity dropping to 20-30% will lead to a fire danger. Please avoid outdoor burning!

Winds will pick up as our big storm starts to make landfall on the West Coast and strengthen in the Rockies. Expect mostly sunny skies, warm highs near 60 degrees, and breezy southerly winds today.

Clouds increase ahead of the storm today, but we’ll stay dry. Winds pick up too with continued gusts nearing 40 mph.

More moisture fills in by Thursday morning, giving way to increasing coverage in showers by Thursday afternoon. Winds stay gusty and temperatures warm near 60 degrees.

The main show will be Friday/ Saturday as the potent storm deepens and tracks to our southeast. This will bring multiple hazards to the Ozarks.

HEAVY RAIN: The atmosphere will be super soaked with a lot of Gulf moisture for this time of year. Rain totals ranging 2-4″, with higher totals southeast closer to the track of the low are expected. With dry soils, localized flooding is a concern.

SEVERE WEATHER: With this storm being tightly wound and in tap to the jet stream, we’ll have lots of wind energy to fuel strong storms. What we’ll have to watch if instability — fuel for storms from heat/ humidity can seep far enough north into the Ozarks. For now, it looks like we’ll have an isolated severe threat, especially healthy in southern Missouri/ northern Arkansas. Isolated cases of damaging winds will be a threat.

WINTRY WEATHER: As the storm system pulls to the east on Saturday, it will wrap around much colder air. Highs near 60 degrees on Friday plummet into the 30’s on Saturday. The last of the rain will mix with/ change to a wintry mix/ snow as the storm exits. Totals should be light, but could create slick spots on the roads.

Overall, we’ll have many hazards, of the likes of both spring and winter with this storm. Please stay tuned for updates!

Sunshine and quiet weather returns on Sunday with highs in the 40’s, warmer 50’s return by early next week.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

31°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Branson

37°F Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 45°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 59° 45°

Thursday

58° / 50°
Windy, afternoon thundershowers
Windy, afternoon thundershowers 60% 58° 50°

Friday

61° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 61° 34°

Saturday

36° / 23°
A wintry mix to start, becoming all snow
A wintry mix to start, becoming all snow 40% 36° 23°

Sunday

47° / 31°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 47° 31°

Monday

52° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 36°

Tuesday

54° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 54° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

5 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

30°

7 AM
Clear
0%
30°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

54°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

50°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
46°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

