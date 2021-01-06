Wednesday, January 6 Morning Forecast

A storm system is on the approach and this will bring some changes for our Wednesday. Clouds will be thick for a majority of the day with highs only topping out in the 40s. Winds will also be on the increase, becoming southeasterly at 15-25 mph ahead of this wave. Moisture will continue to develop as this area of low-pressure tracks in with a better chance out toward the Missouri-Kansas/Missouri-Oklahoma state lines first. By about lunchtime, we should have some showers near the Springfield metro. Light to moderate rain overspreads the entire region this afternoon into the evening as this disturbance presses eastward. Overnight though is when things start to get interesting. As the upper-levels of the atmosphere start to cool, the rain will mix with and eventually change to snow. The snow could fall moderately to briefly heavy at times during the night making for slick and snow-covered roads. Without the effects of the sun, road surfaces should be able to cool quickly. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted throughout a good chunk of the area as a result. Snowfall totals could top out near 5″ in the higher elevations of Northwest Arkansas. Locally higher amounts are possible in Southern Missouri too but a widespread 1-3″, including Springfield. Lighter amounts are in store to the north. Light snow will linger through a good bit of Thursday before exiting later on in the afternoon. Cold air then spills in behind this storm and will keep us below average right into the weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We finally start to warm back up into the 40s by Monday under a little more sunshine. That continues into Tuesday with seasonable conditions on the docket along with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer