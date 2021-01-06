Wednesday, January 6 Morning Forecast

A storm system is on the approach and this will bring some changes for our Wednesday. Clouds will be thick for a majority of the day with highs only topping out in the 40s. Winds will also be on the increase, becoming southeasterly at 15-25 mph ahead of this wave. Moisture will continue to develop as this area of low-pressure tracks in with a better chance out toward the Missouri-Kansas/Missouri-Oklahoma state lines first. By about lunchtime, we should have some showers near the Springfield metro. Light to moderate rain overspreads the entire region this afternoon into the evening as this disturbance presses eastward. Overnight though is when things start to get interesting. As the upper-levels of the atmosphere start to cool, the rain will mix with and eventually change to snow. The snow could fall moderately to briefly heavy at times during the night making for slick and snow-covered roads. Without the effects of the sun, road surfaces should be able to cool quickly. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted throughout a good chunk of the area as a result. Snowfall totals could top out near 5″ in the higher elevations of Northwest Arkansas. Locally higher amounts are possible in Southern Missouri too but a widespread 1-3″, including Springfield. Lighter amounts are in store to the north. Light snow will linger through a good bit of Thursday before exiting later on in the afternoon. Cold air then spills in behind this storm and will keep us below average right into the weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We finally start to warm back up into the 40s by Monday under a little more sunshine. That continues into Tuesday with seasonable conditions on the docket along with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

39°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
18 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with rain and snow. Snowfall accumulation of 1-3" possible. Low around 32F. Winds SE/NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip. 90%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Branson

Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 32°
Showers
Showers 40% 44° 32°

Thursday

38° / 24°
Light Snow
Light Snow 60% 38° 24°

Friday

32° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 32° 24°

Saturday

32° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 32° 22°

Sunday

32° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 32° 22°

Monday

40° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 40° 25°

Tuesday

43° / 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 43° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
39°

39°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
39°

41°

9 AM
Showers
43%
41°

41°

10 AM
Showers
36%
41°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
12%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
14%
44°

44°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

43°

2 PM
Light Rain
62%
43°

43°

3 PM
Rain
75%
43°

44°

4 PM
Rain
87%
44°

42°

5 PM
Rain
73%
42°

40°

6 PM
Rain
69%
40°

39°

7 PM
Rain
78%
39°

39°

8 PM
Rain
90%
39°

38°

9 PM
Rain
82%
38°

37°

10 PM
Rain
89%
37°

36°

11 PM
Rain/Snow
86%
36°

37°

12 AM
Rain/Snow
88%
37°

36°

1 AM
Rain/Snow
90%
36°

36°

2 AM
Rain/Snow
83%
36°

36°

3 AM
Snow
90%
36°

35°

4 AM
Snow
86%
35°

35°

5 AM
Snow
77%
35°

35°

6 AM
Light Snow
62%
35°
