Wednesday, January 6 Evening Forecast

Winter Weather Advisories in effect for much of Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas into Friday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the higher elevations of Northwest Arkansas.

For tonight, we’ll see wet and breezy weather this evening. The rain will change over to snow by late evening, starting in the higher elevation areas first before expanding to the rest of the area heading into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will initially be a few degrees above freezing with melting as the snow falls. As temperatures fall to near freezing it will become easier for snow to accumulate, especially on grassy surfaces and rooftops. There will likely be a heavier band of snow that sets up near Hwy. 60 with higher elevation areas near Hwy. 60 picking up 2 to 4″ with locally higher amounts to 5″. Higher elevation areas of Northwest Arkansas will see 3 to 5″ with locally higher amounts to 6″. The snow will taper off to snow showers Thursday morning with snow showers or light rain showers possible into Thursday afternoon. Most of the accumulating snow will occur tonight into the first half of Thursday morning.

Roads will be wet this evening, but could become slushy by morning where higher snow amounts occur. This should improve by late morning with roads expected to only be wet.

Temperatures won’t warm much on Thursday with temperatures remaining stuck in the mid 30s.

The pattern will remain cold and rather cloudy through the weekend as pockets of storminess spin through the region. There could be some flurries at times, but nothing major is expected. Lows will generally be in the 20s with highs in the 30s.

The cold and cloudy pattern will give way to sunnier weather by Tuesday with the cold pattern relaxing in the area heading through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

36°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with rain and snow. Snowfall accumulation of 1-3" possible. Low around 33F. Winds SE/NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip. 90%.
33°F Considerable cloudiness with rain and snow. Snowfall accumulation of 1-3" possible. Low around 33F. Winds SE/NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip. 90%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain Shower

Branson

38°F Rain Shower Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
36°F Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain Shower

Harrison

37°F Rain Shower Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
34°F Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

39°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
32°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain Shower

West Plains

38°F Rain Shower Feels like 31°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
33°F Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

36° / 33°
Snow Shower
Snow Shower 0% 36° 33°

Thursday

35° / 27°
Light Snow
Light Snow 60% 35° 27°

Friday

35° / 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 35° 25°

Saturday

35° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 35° 24°

Sunday

35° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 35° 24°

Monday

35° / 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 35° 24°

Tuesday

43° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 43° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

10 PM
Light Rain
82%
36°

35°

11 PM
Showers
53%
35°

36°

12 AM
Showers
58%
36°

36°

1 AM
Light Rain
64%
36°

36°

2 AM
Rain
85%
36°

36°

3 AM
Rain
92%
36°

36°

4 AM
Rain/Snow
91%
36°

36°

5 AM
Snow
82%
36°

35°

6 AM
Snow
74%
35°

35°

7 AM
Light Snow
61%
35°

34°

8 AM
Snow Showers
58%
34°

34°

9 AM
Snow Showers
40%
34°

34°

10 AM
Snow Showers
37%
34°

36°

11 AM
Few Snow Showers
31%
36°

37°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
37°

37°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
37°

37°

2 PM
Snow Showers
36%
37°

37°

3 PM
Cloudy
19%
37°

37°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
37°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
36°

34°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
34°

33°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
33°

32°

8 PM
Cloudy
7%
32°

32°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
32°
