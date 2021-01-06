Wednesday, January 6 Evening Forecast

Winter Weather Advisories in effect for much of Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas into Friday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the higher elevations of Northwest Arkansas.

For tonight, we’ll see wet and breezy weather this evening. The rain will change over to snow by late evening, starting in the higher elevation areas first before expanding to the rest of the area heading into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will initially be a few degrees above freezing with melting as the snow falls. As temperatures fall to near freezing it will become easier for snow to accumulate, especially on grassy surfaces and rooftops. There will likely be a heavier band of snow that sets up near Hwy. 60 with higher elevation areas near Hwy. 60 picking up 2 to 4″ with locally higher amounts to 5″. Higher elevation areas of Northwest Arkansas will see 3 to 5″ with locally higher amounts to 6″. The snow will taper off to snow showers Thursday morning with snow showers or light rain showers possible into Thursday afternoon. Most of the accumulating snow will occur tonight into the first half of Thursday morning.

Roads will be wet this evening, but could become slushy by morning where higher snow amounts occur. This should improve by late morning with roads expected to only be wet.

Temperatures won’t warm much on Thursday with temperatures remaining stuck in the mid 30s.

The pattern will remain cold and rather cloudy through the weekend as pockets of storminess spin through the region. There could be some flurries at times, but nothing major is expected. Lows will generally be in the 20s with highs in the 30s.

The cold and cloudy pattern will give way to sunnier weather by Tuesday with the cold pattern relaxing in the area heading through Tuesday into Wednesday.