Wednesday, January 5 Morning Forecast

The cold front that we were tracking has moved through the Ozarks and now NW winds have taken over. It does bring some big changes to the region today with colder filtering in. Temps for our Hump Day only look to be in the 30s under a few clouds. Clouds then thicken later in the day as the upper-level part of this system moves toward us. That will bring snow showers late with a quick-hitting more light to moderate snow on the table Thursday as this area of low pressure moves eastward. This cold front and associated trough unleash the Arctic air once again with temps tumbling throughout our Friday eve. Highs will only be in the lower 20s, and with the colder air as well as the falling snow, minor accumulations are likely. An inch or two is a good bet across much of the Ozarks with lighter accumulation the farther south you trek. The big question mark still is that a heavier band of snow looks to set up shop. 25-50 miles north or south will make a difference on who picks up the heavier snow. Make sure you monitor our forecasts for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back. It’s still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back up around the freezing mark Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 40s and 50s with a solid cool down on tap Sunday. This system brings scattered showers Saturday into early Sunday as it swings in. Showers then exit during the first half of Sunday as this area of low pressure moves eastward. Highs will be stuck in the 30s Sunday which is colder than average for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure builds for early next week and that brings more sunshine and warmth with temps back into the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer