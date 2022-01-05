Wednesday, January 5 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

34° / 16°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 34° 16°

Thursday

20° /
Snow
Snow 60% 20°

Friday

34° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 34° 27°

Saturday

49° / 31°
Showers
Showers 40% 49° 31°

Sunday

36° / 19°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 36° 19°

Monday

41° / 22°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 41° 22°

Tuesday

47° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 47° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
26°

28°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
28°

30°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
30°

31°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
31°

33°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

35°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

32°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

29°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
29°

27°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
27°

25°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
25°

24°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
24°

23°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
23°

22°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
22°

22°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
22°

21°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
21°

20°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
20°

20°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
20°

19°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
19°

19°

5 AM
Few Snow Showers
31%
19°

18°

6 AM
Few Snow Showers
33%
18°

17°

7 AM
Snow Showers
45%
17°

16°

8 AM
Snow Showers
43%
16°

The cold front that we were tracking has moved through the Ozarks and now NW winds have taken over. It does bring some big changes to the region today with colder filtering in. Temps for our Hump Day only look to be in the 30s under a few clouds. Clouds then thicken later in the day as the upper-level part of this system moves toward us. That will bring snow showers late with a quick-hitting more light to moderate snow on the table Thursday as this area of low pressure moves eastward. This cold front and associated trough unleash the Arctic air once again with temps tumbling throughout our Friday eve. Highs will only be in the lower 20s, and with the colder air as well as the falling snow, minor accumulations are likely. An inch or two is a good bet across much of the Ozarks with lighter accumulation the farther south you trek. The big question mark still is that a heavier band of snow looks to set up shop. 25-50 miles north or south will make a difference on who picks up the heavier snow. Make sure you monitor our forecasts for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back. It’s still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back up around the freezing mark Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 40s and 50s with a solid cool down on tap Sunday. This system brings scattered showers Saturday into early Sunday as it swings in. Showers then exit during the first half of Sunday as this area of low pressure moves eastward. Highs will be stuck in the 30s Sunday which is colder than average for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure builds for early next week and that brings more sunshine and warmth with temps back into the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

26°F Sunny Feels like 18°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
16°F Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

31°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

34°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

24°F Sunny Feels like 12°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
14°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

32°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

