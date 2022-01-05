Wednesday, January 5 Evening Forecast

A round of light snow and frigid temperatures are on tap for Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for areas from Nevada east to Rolla, MO, for Thursday morning through 10 am. This is where the higher snowfall totals are expected to occur with a general 1 to 2″ expected. Snow is expected elsewhere too but to a lesser degree.

Clouds will thicken up this evening with the snow holding off until after midnight. Snow will develop first north of Hwy. 54 around midnight before expanding southeast through sunrise. The snow will taper off to flurries by mid to late morning before coming to an end.

Amounts will be light, but all of it will stick and the very cold air that the snow is developing in will enhance snowfall totals. The higher snow amounts are expected north of Hwy. 54, but there may be another area of enhanced totals just north of the interstate thanks to the plateau. Areas from just north of Springfield northeast through Rolla could pick up over an inch as well. Elsewhere, a half an inch to an inch of snow is expected tapering off to a dusting near and south of the state line.







The snow will be very dry and will tend to blow around on area roads, but where higher snowfall amounts occur, some accumulation on roads is expected and this will lead to slick spots. There could also be reduced visibilities at times.

The other story Thursday will be the frigid cold. Arctic air building in overnight will cause temperatures to tumble into the teens with very little in the way of recovery in the afternoon, despite developing sunshine. Wind chills will be even lower, in the single digits and teens throughout the day.







Partly cloudy and bitterly cold temperatures are expected Thursday night. Morning lows Friday will range from the single digits north to teens south.

Skies will be rather cloudy Friday morning, but we should break out into sunnier weather Friday afternoon. Temperatures won’t warm much with many areas east of Hwy. 65 remaining below freezing. Highs in the mid to upper 30s are expected to the west.

The weekend will offer up warmer temperatures, but don’t get too excited. Clouds will quickly surge into the area early Saturday as moisture moves north ahead of an approaching cold front. Patchy drizzle is possible Saturday afternoon with rain showers becoming heavier and more widespread Saturday night. The setup may also lead to some areas of fog as well. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 30s Saturday morning and then into the mid-40s heading into Saturday night.

Rain showers will move out around sunrise Sunday with clouds following suit by noon. Temperatures will remain cold through Sunday afternoon with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Brighter weather is in store early next week with a slow moderation in the cold. Afternoon highs by Tuesday will be up near 50°. It looks like frigid weather will take a break, but may show up again heading into the following weekend.