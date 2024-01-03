It’s a “steady as she goes” pattern, quiet and chilly. A cold front slipped through quietly earlier today with some patchy cloud cover and fog on its heels over Central Missouri. It looks like some of this cloud cover may slip south across Lake of the Ozarks, maybe down into South Central Missouri overnight.

Meanwhile, areas to the west should stay clear with good viewing conditions for the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower tonight. No worries if you don’t catch the peak, the shower runs through mid-January.

Thursday will feature a lot more sun than clouds. It will be another cold and frosty start to the day with readings climbing into the 40s during the afternoon.

An active pattern kicks in Friday morning and will begin as snow. The wave of snow will quickly shift east and northeast across the area through the morning hours and may transition to rain as it shifts east into the Eastern Ozarks. The afternoon hours look mostly dry with clouds hanging around and temperatures remaining cold.

Minor snow accumulations will be focused west and south with a dusting possible in Springfield as the snow moves through during the mid-morning hours. Amounts of a dusting to an inch are possible in Northern Arkansas.

Light rain showers or drizzle will be possible Friday night into Saturday as a weak system passes to the south. The precipitation may end as some snow flurries Saturday night. Temperatures Saturday will remain chilly, likely stuck in the 30s to low 40s all day.

We’ll get a break from wet weather Sunday with some sunshine likely as well. The next storm in the pipeline will arrive Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be well above freezing so this one should start with rain.

Recent model trends place Missouri on the northern side of the storm track Tuesday, a track that would bring snow to much of the state. Some of this snow could be significant with the threat of heavier snow focused across Central and Northern Missouri. Wraparound snow should make it south into Southern Missouri and parts of Northern Arkansas. Keep in mind the track of the storm is variable and could shift meaning less or even no snow. Check back for updates on-air, online, or on our mobile app.

