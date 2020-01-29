Wednesday, January 29 Morning Forecast

Snow to start today, staying cold and cloudy through tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of southern and central Missouri until noon. Light snow accumulations ~1″ could create slick and slushy road conditions this morning. Be careful!

Rain is changing to snow from north to south this morning. That snow line could make it to about the state line this morning. Roads are already snow-covered north of I-44.

Expect snow showers to continue this morning. As road temperatures continue to cool, the snow could stick as a slush before coating roads. Be extra careful on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. We should keep temperatures warm enough for a cold rain near/ south of the state line.

Generally, expect 1-2″ snow in the advisory area. Most totals will be around 1″. Areas to the south could get a dusting of snow.

Snow tapers to flurries this afternoon. I expect dry conditions by the evening commute. Clouds hang tight and highs stay cold, staying in the 30’s.

Tonight expect cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20’s.

By tomorrow, the clouds hang around and temperatures stay cold in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with some peeks of sun and highs in the middle 40’s, about average for this time of year.

By this weekend, a big ridge of high-pressure will send a much warmer air mass into the Ozarks. Expect highs in the 50’s on Saturday, lower 60’s on Sunday and Monday!

Our next big storm brings a chance of showers and cooler temperatures by Tuesday.

Overcast

Springfield

32°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

34°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

35°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Overcast. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

29°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

36° / 27°
Snow showers early
Snow showers early 60% 36° 27°

Thursday

39° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 39° 32°

Friday

45° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 45° 32°

Saturday

52° / 38°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 52° 38°

Sunday

64° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 64° 45°

Monday

61° / 38°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 61° 38°

Tuesday

48° / 24°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 48° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 AM
Snow Showers
50%
30°

32°

8 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

32°

9 AM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

33°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
33°

35°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

36°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

32°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
27°

