Wednesday, January 29 Morning Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of southern and central Missouri until noon. Light snow accumulations ~1″ could create slick and slushy road conditions this morning. Be careful!

Rain is changing to snow from north to south this morning. That snow line could make it to about the state line this morning. Roads are already snow-covered north of I-44.

Expect snow showers to continue this morning. As road temperatures continue to cool, the snow could stick as a slush before coating roads. Be extra careful on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. We should keep temperatures warm enough for a cold rain near/ south of the state line.

Generally, expect 1-2″ snow in the advisory area. Most totals will be around 1″. Areas to the south could get a dusting of snow.

Snow tapers to flurries this afternoon. I expect dry conditions by the evening commute. Clouds hang tight and highs stay cold, staying in the 30’s.

Tonight expect cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20’s.

By tomorrow, the clouds hang around and temperatures stay cold in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with some peeks of sun and highs in the middle 40’s, about average for this time of year.

By this weekend, a big ridge of high-pressure will send a much warmer air mass into the Ozarks. Expect highs in the 50’s on Saturday, lower 60’s on Sunday and Monday!

Our next big storm brings a chance of showers and cooler temperatures by Tuesday.