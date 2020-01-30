Wednesday, January 29 Evening Forecast

Our latest wave of wintry weather has come and mostly gone. There are a few lingering light snow showers on radar early this evening. Snow totals were light with a general 1 to 2″ north of Hwy. 60. Amounts along Hwy. 60 were under an inch with little or no accumulation south of Hwy. 60. A lot of the snow quickly melted away this afternoon.

Cold and damp conditions will be the rule into Thursday. There could be some light fog tonight, especially in areas where there’s still some snow cover. Clouds are likely to hang around through Thursday with nothing to move the low-level moisture out of the Ozarks. There could also be a few flurries as well. Cloud cover will keep temperatures cold Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Winds will pick up out of the southwest by Friday, and this will help thin out the cloud cover with at least some sun expected. Temperatures will respond by warming well into the 40s. There will be an upper-level storm moving across the area with a chance for some light showers closer to St. Louis.

Warmer weather is still expected this weekend with abundant sunshine and a sharp rise in temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s Saturday and well into the 60s Sunday. In fact, it’s possible a few spots flirt with 70°. It looks like the warmest weather of the year so far.

Mild weather will linger through Monday, but a weak storm will sling clouds our way. There will be a slight chance for showers too during the afternoon.

Cold weather will arrive early Tuesday with a sharp cold front. It looks like a scenario where temperatures will be warmest early in the day before falling. Based on the timing of the front, temperatures will be in the low 40s shortly after sunrise before falling back into the 30s by the afternoon. There’s a chance for some light drizzle in the wake of the front, and we’ll have to keep an eye on how quickly the cold air comes in with a risk for a light wintry mix developing as the cold air moves in.

Clouds and a chance for snow showers will linger into Wednesday with temperatures looking cold.

The pattern as a whole for the first half of February will favor cold with arctic air trying to flood into the U.S. This will likely set up more chances for wintry weather over the coming weeks.

Overcast

Springfield

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

34°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy. Low around 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

37°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy skies. Low around 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

31°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

34°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy, a few flurries possible. Low around 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Cloudy, a few flurries possible. Low around 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

35° / 29°
Cloudy
Cloudy 60% 35° 29°

Thursday

38° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 38° 32°

Friday

48° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 48° 31°

Saturday

53° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 38°

Sunday

66° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 46°

Monday

61° / 38°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 61° 38°

Tuesday

43° / 24°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 43° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

32°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
27°

28°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
28°

31°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

33°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

35°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
37°

35°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

