Wednesday, January 27 Morning Forecast

It’s going to a wintry Wednesday across the viewing area as an upper-level low tracks through the region.

Expect conditions to be slick if you’re headed out early and be ready for snow-covered roadways for the AM commute.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued as a result through 12 PM. Accumulations will be heavier across our eastern neighborhoods with the lighter amounts closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line. Around an 1-1.5″ is possible in the metro.

The snow will be tapering off by mid-morning with a few snow showers or flurries lingering through lunchtime. Clouds will hang tough through the afternoon but by this evening into the overnight, we will begin to clear out.

High pressure will take over the region by tomorrow and this will bring the return to the sunshine as well as more seasonable temps. Expect afternoon readings back into the 40s throughout the viewing area. Friday will be even milder as winds ramp up from the south/southwest ahead of our next storm system. This one is going to bring unsettled conditions for the first half of the weekend but we are not expecting wintry weather with this one.

Moisture will overspread the Ozarks early Saturday with moderate to heavy rain likely lasting through the day. A widespread 0.5-1″ of rainfall is possible before it’s all said and done with some spots picking up over that.

Temperatures will be rising all the way through midnight or so early Sunday AM with highs peaking in mid 50s around that time. We’ll awaken to the upper 30s Sunday morning and they will continue to fall throughout the day. The clouds do not budge though as widescale circulation around the low continues. An area of high pressure does begin to work in behind this cold front by nighttime and that will help those cloud finally diminish. February will kick-off on a pleasant and near-average note with highs in the 40s. Lots of sunshine in on tap to begin the new month as well but a few more clouds return by Tuesday with temps climbing back into the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer