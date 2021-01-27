Wednesday, January 27 Morning Forecast

It’s going to a wintry Wednesday across the viewing area as an upper-level low tracks through the region.

Expect conditions to be slick if you’re headed out early and be ready for snow-covered roadways for the AM commute.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued as a result through 12 PM. Accumulations will be heavier across our eastern neighborhoods with the lighter amounts closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line. Around an 1-1.5″ is possible in the metro.

The snow will be tapering off by mid-morning with a few snow showers or flurries lingering through lunchtime. Clouds will hang tough through the afternoon but by this evening into the overnight, we will begin to clear out.

High pressure will take over the region by tomorrow and this will bring the return to the sunshine as well as more seasonable temps. Expect afternoon readings back into the 40s throughout the viewing area. Friday will be even milder as winds ramp up from the south/southwest ahead of our next storm system. This one is going to bring unsettled conditions for the first half of the weekend but we are not expecting wintry weather with this one.

Moisture will overspread the Ozarks early Saturday with moderate to heavy rain likely lasting through the day. A widespread 0.5-1″ of rainfall is possible before it’s all said and done with some spots picking up over that.

Temperatures will be rising all the way through midnight or so early Sunday AM with highs peaking in mid 50s around that time. We’ll awaken to the upper 30s Sunday morning and they will continue to fall throughout the day. The clouds do not budge though as widescale circulation around the low continues. An area of high pressure does begin to work in behind this cold front by nighttime and that will help those cloud finally diminish. February will kick-off on a pleasant and near-average note with highs in the 40s. Lots of sunshine in on tap to begin the new month as well but a few more clouds return by Tuesday with temps climbing back into the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Snow Shower

Springfield Mo

28°F Snow Shower Feels like 22°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clearing. Low 17F. Winds NE/E at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F Some clearing. Low 17F. Winds NE/E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Snow

Branson

31°F Snow Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Snow

Harrison

32°F Snow Feels like 25°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Snow

Rolla

28°F Snow Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Snow Shower

West Plains

30°F Snow Shower Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

32° / 17°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 80% 32° 17°

Thursday

41° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 41° 26°

Friday

51° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 37°

Saturday

55° / 39°
Rain
Rain 60% 55° 39°

Sunday

39° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 39° 28°

Monday

43° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 43° 26°

Tuesday

46° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 46° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

6 AM
Snow
92%
27°

28°

7 AM
Snow
85%
28°

28°

8 AM
Snow Showers
55%
28°

28°

9 AM
Snow Showers
47%
28°

29°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
29°

30°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
30°

31°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
31°

31°

1 PM
Cloudy
7%
31°

31°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
31°

32°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
32°

32°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
32°

31°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
31°

29°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
29°

28°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
28°

27°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
27°

27°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
27°

26°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
26°

25°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
25°

25°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
25°

24°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
24°

23°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
23°

23°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
23°

23°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
23°

22°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
22°
