Wednesday, January 27 Evening Forecast

Our latest round of snow has come and gone. It left behind about 1 to 3″ of snow with the heavier totals east of Hwy. 65. Totals topped 3″ in a few spots with Newburg, Mtn. View and Licking, MO, all picking up about 3.25″. In Springfield amounts were generally around 1.5″, making it the biggest snowfall of the season for the Springfield area. We’ve been nickeled and dime all winter and our seasonal total now stands at 5.3″.





Photo Credit: Rickie Smith – Camdenton, MO

Low clouds will hang around throughout the night over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with skies becoming mostly clear to the northeast. This will lead to a range in overnight lows as temperatures tumble where skies clear out. Lows will range from the mid to upper teens northeast to low to mid-20s where clouds persist.

The lingering cloud cover should thin out pretty quickly Thursday morning with mostly sunny skies setting up for the day. A lot of the snow will melt away by the end of the day Thursday as temperatures warm into the low to mid-40s.





We’ll finish the week with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday as the waves of high cloudiness spill across our skies. Temperatures look warmer with highs in the low 50s west to upper 40s east. Winds will be breezier too out of the south.

Clouds will thicken up Friday night with rain moving in shortly after sunrise. The day looks wet from start to finish Saturday and there could be a few rumbles of thunder as well. The rain will taper off to drizzle by Saturday evening with rain totals for the storm generally between half an inch to 1″. This will lead to rises on area creeks after heavy rainfall earlier in the week and flooding of low lying areas could be a concern.





Saturday is also shaping up to be a breezy day with temperatures stuck in the 40s. Areas to the south and west of Springfield will see temperatures climb into the low 50s.

Cold air will pour in behind the storm on Sunday with temperatures stuck in the 30s all day. There could also be a few snow flurries, especially northeast of Springfield.

Leftover clouds Monday morning will give way to sunny skies with chilly afternoon highs in the 40s. Tuesday into Wednesday looks warmer with a gradual increase in clouds by Wednesday and afternoon highs back above normal.

The next storm will move through with rain heading into Thursday, followed by more cold weather as we finish out the week and head into the following weekend.