Wednesday, January 26 Morning Forecast

Sunny

Springfield Mo

13°F Sunny Feels like 5°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

16°F Sunny Feels like 8°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

15°F Sunny Feels like 7°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

6°F Sunny Feels like 6°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

13°F Sunny Feels like 3°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

36° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 36° 25°

Thursday

42° / 21°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 42° 21°

Friday

36° / 19°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 36° 19°

Saturday

51° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 30°

Sunday

50° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 50° 28°

Monday

59° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 43°

Tuesday

55° / 30°
Showers
Showers 30% 55° 30°

Hourly Forecast

13°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
13°

17°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
17°

20°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
20°

24°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
24°

28°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
28°

31°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
31°

33°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

35°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

34°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

31°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
31°

29°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
29°

28°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
28°

28°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
28°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
29°

29°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
29°

30°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
30°

30°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
30°

30°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
30°

31°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
31°

31°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
31°

31°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
31°

30°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
30°

31°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
31°

The cold has been the big weather headline across the region thanks to that strong cold front that moved through a couple of days ago. High pressure has taken over behind it but that is now moving eastward. Winds turn around from the SE as a result which will help bring our temps up later on this afternoon. We’ll still be chilly for this time of the year with highs topping out in the middle to upper 30s across the Ozarks. It will be bright for our Hump Day too but we’ll see more clouds later on this evening as our next disturbance moves in. Ahead of our next cold front, temperatures will be much warmer for our Thursday. Temps Thursday afternoon climb back toward seasonable norms, rising into the low to mid-40s under more clouds than sun. This boundary is also looking to come through dry but will bring a cool-down as we end the workweek. Clouds diminish behind the front on Friday with the mid-30s on tap Friday afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 40s and 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by Sunday and we’re not expecting it to bring moisture to the region at the moment. We also won’t feel a big cool-down behind this one with highs quickly rebounding into the upper-50s by early next week. We then turn our attention to a more potent storm system that looks to move into the Plains by Tuesday of next week. It brings shower chances but also a solid drop in temperatures once we get on the other side of the front. It’s still really early but it’s looking like we could see some wintry weather by the middle to the latter half of next week as colder air works into the Ozarks. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

