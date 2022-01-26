Wednesday, January 26 Evening Forecast

The roller coaster ride in temperatures will continue through Friday before things start to level out for a time. In fact, it looks like a pretty nice weekend. The pattern turns again next week though, and it will mean a return to cold and possibly stormy weather.

For tonight, we’ve got a little taste of winter weather moving through. A weak system will bring light snow showers to the area overnight. The best coverage of showers will be south of the interstate where a dusting of snow is possible by morning.

A few lingering flurries will move out early Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be out of the southwest to west, blowing out the cold air mass we’ve been enduring the past couple of days. Temperatures during the afternoon will climb into the low to mid-40s.

The warmup will be brief with another shot of arctic air pushing in Friday morning. There will be some clouds too, especially along and west of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will start off in the teens and 20s with highs in the 30s.

As quickly as this next round of cold weather moves in, it will move out. The pattern will be shifting over the weekend with more of a westerly flow of air. The pipeline of cold air will be cut off this weekend into early next week with temperatures climbing to above normal levels for late January.

The weekend looks bright and warmer. The warmup will peak on Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will stream into the area heading into Monday night setting the stage for a cloudy Tuesday. Light showers and drizzle will also be around Tuesday as moisture builds in ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will be a little cooler but should manage to warm into the 50s.

A strong cold front will push through sometime Wednesday morning with temperatures turning sharply colder behind the front. This will make for an interesting set-up as stormy weather moves out of the Southwest. It’s early in the game, but impactful winter weather is on the table for parts of the area from Wednesday to Thursday.