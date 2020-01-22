Wednesday, January 22 Morning Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory today for slick/ slushy roads

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect by this afternoon for the entire area. Expect at least a glaze of ice and dusting of snow as a wintry mix moves through the Ozarks. This storm will be dragged out over a few days, so be aware of changes in the weather headlines.

The first piece of our wintry weather is approaching the Ozarks this morning. Expect an icy mix possible along the I-49 corridor this morning, spreading east through the afternoon.

Temperatures are borderline, near and slightly above freezing. We could start with some sleet/ freezing rain, but I expect a cold, slushy rain by the afternoon.

Tonight as temperatures cool back towards/ a hair below freezing, we could find sleet/ freezing rain/ maybe snow returning to the area.

A cold rain would return by Thursday afternoon with temperatures warming again slightly above freezing.

With this back and forth, expect light totals of ice of a glaze for most of the area. Totals could approach 0.10-0.20″ to the east and southeast where there are some higher elevations. Expect a dusting of snow for most, with maybe an inch or two in central Missouri where temperatures might stay a bit colder.

Roads could be wet, slick, or slushy at times. Be careful of black ice!

By Friday the core of the storm deepens and passes over the Ozarks, taking with it colder air. We could find more snow on the radar by Thursday night into Friday as the system exits. Light snow may be possible locally with the heavier snow to the north in northern Missouri.

Precipitation clears Friday, clouds hang around Saturday with highs still chilly in the 30’s and 40’s.

Expect warmer sunshine Sunday through early next week.

