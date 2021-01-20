Wednesday, January 20 Morning Forecast

More sunshine is on the docket today as high pressure takes over the viewing area. This has lead to a nice clearing trend through the last 12 hours which has helped our temps cool. Lows this morning will be more seasonable compared to yesterday with most of us in the 20s. The breeze does increase from the south today as high pressure departs to our east and an area of low pressure tracks closer from the west. This will help our temps surge back into the 50s for many. Clouds do thicken up as this disturbance works toward us later on this evening into the overnight. Mostly cloudy conditions are on tap tonight with lows remaining well above normal, in the 30s. Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the next 7 with afternoon readings in the mid 50s. The clouds will be with us early but I think we’ll see a bit more sunshine late as a cold front clears the region. This boundary will not bring us any moisture for our Thursday but it will usher in a cooler feel just in time for Friday. Near average temperatures are expected Friday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Once again, the area of high pressure keeping us quiet isn’t around all that long. It tracks eastward and that will open the gateway to our next storm system. This one could bring a few showers by Saturday night but a better chance arrives on Sunday. It will be mild but overcast to end the weekend with scattered showers across the Ozarks. As the trough moves into the area late Sunday into Monday, more widespread moisture develops and this will bring a nice soaking to the region. Temps will be falling once the cold front pushes in on Monday. Temps will likely hit the mid 40s earlier in the day before they start the downward trend. We will have to monitor them closely as we could see some mixed precip. or possibly some wet snow try and mix in on the backside of this area of low pressure. Clouds do not budge by Tuesday either as we look to remain quite gray. Much colder conditions take over in the wake of that storm system with highs only in the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

22°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 35F. Winds SW at 8 to 18 mph.
35°F Mainly cloudy. Low 35F. Winds SW at 8 to 18 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

22°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

23°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

50° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 35°

Thursday

55° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 55° 26°

Friday

42° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 42° 23°

Saturday

44° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 36°

Sunday

55° / 42°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 42°

Monday

46° / 31°
Rain
Rain 60% 46° 31°

Tuesday

39° / 27°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 39° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

24°

7 AM
Clear
2%
24°

26°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
26°

30°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
30°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

42°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

45°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
46°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
45°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
43°

43°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
43°

42°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
42°

42°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
42°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
41°

40°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
39°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
38°

38°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
38°
