Wednesday, January 20 Morning Forecast

More sunshine is on the docket today as high pressure takes over the viewing area. This has lead to a nice clearing trend through the last 12 hours which has helped our temps cool. Lows this morning will be more seasonable compared to yesterday with most of us in the 20s. The breeze does increase from the south today as high pressure departs to our east and an area of low pressure tracks closer from the west. This will help our temps surge back into the 50s for many. Clouds do thicken up as this disturbance works toward us later on this evening into the overnight. Mostly cloudy conditions are on tap tonight with lows remaining well above normal, in the 30s. Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the next 7 with afternoon readings in the mid 50s. The clouds will be with us early but I think we’ll see a bit more sunshine late as a cold front clears the region. This boundary will not bring us any moisture for our Thursday but it will usher in a cooler feel just in time for Friday. Near average temperatures are expected Friday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Once again, the area of high pressure keeping us quiet isn’t around all that long. It tracks eastward and that will open the gateway to our next storm system. This one could bring a few showers by Saturday night but a better chance arrives on Sunday. It will be mild but overcast to end the weekend with scattered showers across the Ozarks. As the trough moves into the area late Sunday into Monday, more widespread moisture develops and this will bring a nice soaking to the region. Temps will be falling once the cold front pushes in on Monday. Temps will likely hit the mid 40s earlier in the day before they start the downward trend. We will have to monitor them closely as we could see some mixed precip. or possibly some wet snow try and mix in on the backside of this area of low pressure. Clouds do not budge by Tuesday either as we look to remain quite gray. Much colder conditions take over in the wake of that storm system with highs only in the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer