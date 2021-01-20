Wednesday, January 20 Evening Forecast

The pattern to remain quiet into the weekend, but looking more active heading into next week.

For tonight, we’ve got a weak system passing through the area. Clouds made a quick return after a mostly clear start to the day. We’ll continue to find mainly cloudy skies throughout the night with a few light showers passing through near and south of the state line this evening.

By morning an area of fog will develop over Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri stretching northeast up toward Lake of the Ozarks. Low visibilities look possible.

The fog and cloudy skies will give way to mostly sunny skies later in the morning and through the afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid-50s.







We’ll finish the week on a bright and colder note. Skies will remain mostly sunny Friday with afternoon temperatures running about 10° colder, or in the 40s.

The weekend will start quiet and cold. Morning lows Saturday will be in the low to mid-20s. Clouds will be on the increase, especially during the afternoon with temperatures remaining on the cold side.

Sunday will mark the beginning of another long cloudy stretch. Light showers will start breaking out late in the night Saturday night with showers possible at times during the day Sunday. Temperatures will slowly climb as moisture moves and highs in the 50s look possible over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures will remain cooler elsewhere.

The rain should become more widespread Sunday night into Monday as the storm makes its way through the area. The storm track should be across Northern Arkansas, and this will tend to keep areas north of the state line cold throughout the day Monday. As colder air creeps in there will even be a chance for a changeover to a light mix before the precipitation ends, especially closer to Central Missouri.

By Tuesday, we’ll be between storms. It looks like a rather cloudy and cold day with temperatures not warming much.

The next storm will move in by Wednesday, and with colder air, in place, there will be a risk for rain and snow across the area.