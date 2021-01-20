Wednesday, January 20 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pattern to remain quiet into the weekend, but looking more active heading into next week.

For tonight, we’ve got a weak system passing through the area. Clouds made a quick return after a mostly clear start to the day. We’ll continue to find mainly cloudy skies throughout the night with a few light showers passing through near and south of the state line this evening.

By morning an area of fog will develop over Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri stretching northeast up toward Lake of the Ozarks. Low visibilities look possible.

The fog and cloudy skies will give way to mostly sunny skies later in the morning and through the afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid-50s.

We’ll finish the week on a bright and colder note. Skies will remain mostly sunny Friday with afternoon temperatures running about 10° colder, or in the 40s.

The weekend will start quiet and cold. Morning lows Saturday will be in the low to mid-20s. Clouds will be on the increase, especially during the afternoon with temperatures remaining on the cold side.

Sunday will mark the beginning of another long cloudy stretch. Light showers will start breaking out late in the night Saturday night with showers possible at times during the day Sunday. Temperatures will slowly climb as moisture moves and highs in the 50s look possible over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures will remain cooler elsewhere.

The rain should become more widespread Sunday night into Monday as the storm makes its way through the area. The storm track should be across Northern Arkansas, and this will tend to keep areas north of the state line cold throughout the day Monday. As colder air creeps in there will even be a chance for a changeover to a light mix before the precipitation ends, especially closer to Central Missouri.

By Tuesday, we’ll be between storms. It looks like a rather cloudy and cold day with temperatures not warming much.

The next storm will move in by Wednesday, and with colder air, in place, there will be a risk for rain and snow across the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

44°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SW at 8 to 18 mph.
36°F Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SW at 8 to 18 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Branson

45°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Rain

Harrison

40°F Rain Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
40°F Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Rolla

46°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

West Plains

43°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

50° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 36°

Thursday

54° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 54° 27°

Friday

44° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 44° 23°

Saturday

44° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 36°

Sunday

51° / 38°
Showers
Showers 40% 51° 38°

Monday

43° / 29°
Rain to Snow
Rain to Snow 60% 43° 29°

Tuesday

39° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 39° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
44°

42°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
42°

42°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
41°

41°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
41°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
6%
40°

40°

2 AM
Cloudy
9%
40°

39°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
39°

38°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
38°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
38°

37°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
37°

37°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
37°

38°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
38°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
8%
39°

42°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
42°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
45°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
48°

50°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

52°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

49°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
46°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100