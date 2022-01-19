Wednesday, January 19 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

45° /
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 45°

Thursday

22° /
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 22°

Friday

30° / 18°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 30° 18°

Saturday

39° / 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 24°

Sunday

48° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 30°

Monday

56° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 29°

Tuesday

29° / 16°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 29° 16°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
40°

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

33°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
33°

31°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
31°

31°

12 PM
Few Snow Showers
34%
31°

30°

1 PM
Snow Showers
44%
30°

29°

2 PM
Few Snow Showers
32%
29°

28°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
19%
28°

27°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
27°

27°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
27°

23°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
23°

21°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
21°

20°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
20°

18°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
18°

17°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
17°

16°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
16°

15°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
15°

14°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
14°

13°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
13°

12°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
12°

11°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
11°

10°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
10°

A potent cold front is on the way and it’s going to bring big changes to the Ozarks as head through the next 24 hours. Winds will change back around from the north as the front moves through and this will make for a temperature free-fall as we progress into the afternoon. Temps will start off in the 40s but will tumble back into the 20s by the afternoon. As lift increases ahead of the boundary, a few showers start to develop. Moisture chances go up as we head throughout the day, especially SE of the metro. Scattered mixed precipitation is possible heading into the afternoon as much colder air takes over. Depending on the precipitation rate, there could be some slick spots out there so be careful if you’re traveling later on tomorrow evening. We won’t see much snow but minor accumulations are possible with a coating up to an inch possible across the viewing area. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across NW Arkansas for the possible slick conditions, so travel with caution. Lows are going to be bitter as we awaken on Thursday with temps in the single digits with wind chills in the single digits below 0. Make sure you layer up if you’re heading out because this cold is nothing to mess around with. High pressure takes over for the latter half of the week which does keep us pleasant but cold. Highs stay well below average on Thursday and Friday both with highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine prevails as well through this coming weekend with highs starting to rebound. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the 40s by Sunday with even milder conditions on tap by early next week. Highs will surge back into the mid-50s by Monday but another potent cold front moves in by Tuesday with falling temps once again.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

44°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 9F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
9°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 9F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

40°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
12°F Some clouds. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

41°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
12°F Some clouds. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

38°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
7°F A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

42°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
12°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

