Wednesday, January 19 Morning Forecast

A potent cold front is on the way and it’s going to bring big changes to the Ozarks as head through the next 24 hours. Winds will change back around from the north as the front moves through and this will make for a temperature free-fall as we progress into the afternoon. Temps will start off in the 40s but will tumble back into the 20s by the afternoon. As lift increases ahead of the boundary, a few showers start to develop. Moisture chances go up as we head throughout the day, especially SE of the metro. Scattered mixed precipitation is possible heading into the afternoon as much colder air takes over. Depending on the precipitation rate, there could be some slick spots out there so be careful if you’re traveling later on tomorrow evening. We won’t see much snow but minor accumulations are possible with a coating up to an inch possible across the viewing area. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across NW Arkansas for the possible slick conditions, so travel with caution. Lows are going to be bitter as we awaken on Thursday with temps in the single digits with wind chills in the single digits below 0. Make sure you layer up if you’re heading out because this cold is nothing to mess around with. High pressure takes over for the latter half of the week which does keep us pleasant but cold. Highs stay well below average on Thursday and Friday both with highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine prevails as well through this coming weekend with highs starting to rebound. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the 40s by Sunday with even milder conditions on tap by early next week. Highs will surge back into the mid-50s by Monday but another potent cold front moves in by Tuesday with falling temps once again.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer