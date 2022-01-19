Wednesday, January 19 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

38° /
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 38°

Thursday

22° /
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 22°

Friday

30° / 18°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 30° 18°

Saturday

39° / 22°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 22°

Sunday

47° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 47° 26°

Monday

56° / 19°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 19°

Tuesday

24° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 24°

20°

8 PM
Clear
0%
20°

18°

9 PM
Clear
0%
18°

17°

10 PM
Clear
0%
17°

17°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
17°

15°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
15°

14°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
14°

13°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
13°

12°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
12°

12°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
12°

11°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
11°

10°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
10°

10°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
10°

10°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
10°

11°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
11°

13°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
13°

15°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
15°

17°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
17°

20°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
20°

21°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
21°

22°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

22°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

21°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
21°

18°

6 PM
Clear
0%
18°

16°

7 PM
Clear
0%
16°

Temperatures tumbled today and it came with some wintry weather too. A brief round of snow and sleet in Springfield around noon didn’t amount to much, but we have seen light accumulations further south. A band of snow will continue to drop southeast through South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas, moving out of those areas by late evening. Snow amounts will be light, but a dusting up to 1″ is possible.

Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the night with readings in the single digits and lower teens by Thursday morning. Winds will remain brisk out of the north leading to dangerously low wind chills below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory has been posted for Thursday morning through 10 am across parts of North Central Arkansas where wind chills will drop to -5°. Wind chills as low as -10° to -15° are possible north of Hwy. 60.

The exiting wintry weather will leave behind a risk of slick spots on area roads south of Hwy. 60. No slick areas are expected in Springfield or most areas north of the interstate.

We’ll be in the deep freezing into Friday with much of the area not going above freezing again until later in the day Saturday.

Thursday will come with sunnier weather by afternoon, but highs only in the low to mid-20s. Winds will remain breezy out of the north and that will continue to push wind chills down into the single digits and teens.

Morning lows will dip into the single digits and lower teens again by Friday morning. The arctic air mass will remain entrenched in the area throughout the day. Sunny skies won’t be able to get most of the area above freezing, but it will be nicer with afternoon highs near freezing and lighter winds.

A warming trend takes hold over the weekend as winds become more west to southwesterly. This will blow the arctic air out of the Ozarks. Skies will be on the cloudy side Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday is shaping up to be the nicer day of the weekend. A clipper passing by to the east will draw warmer air in on southwesterly winds. Skies look sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s.

Another strong cold front will approach the Ozarks on Monday. This will keep the warming trend going as southwesterly winds continue to blow milder air into the area. Temperatures will climb well into the 50s with increasing clouds later in the day.

The cold front will usher in another frigid round of weather. It looks like there could be some light wintry weather to lead the way Tuesday morning. Another round of arctic air will settle in during the day with highs in the 20s. The frigid pattern will continue through Wednesday.

Fair

Springfield Mo

20°F Fair Feels like 5°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 9F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
9°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 9F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

26°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
12°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

26°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 11F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
11°F Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 11F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

17°F Clear Feels like 3°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
8°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

26°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
12°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

