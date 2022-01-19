Wednesday, January 19 Evening Forecast

Temperatures tumbled today and it came with some wintry weather too. A brief round of snow and sleet in Springfield around noon didn’t amount to much, but we have seen light accumulations further south. A band of snow will continue to drop southeast through South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas, moving out of those areas by late evening. Snow amounts will be light, but a dusting up to 1″ is possible.

Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the night with readings in the single digits and lower teens by Thursday morning. Winds will remain brisk out of the north leading to dangerously low wind chills below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory has been posted for Thursday morning through 10 am across parts of North Central Arkansas where wind chills will drop to -5°. Wind chills as low as -10° to -15° are possible north of Hwy. 60.

The exiting wintry weather will leave behind a risk of slick spots on area roads south of Hwy. 60. No slick areas are expected in Springfield or most areas north of the interstate.

We’ll be in the deep freezing into Friday with much of the area not going above freezing again until later in the day Saturday.

Thursday will come with sunnier weather by afternoon, but highs only in the low to mid-20s. Winds will remain breezy out of the north and that will continue to push wind chills down into the single digits and teens.

Morning lows will dip into the single digits and lower teens again by Friday morning. The arctic air mass will remain entrenched in the area throughout the day. Sunny skies won’t be able to get most of the area above freezing, but it will be nicer with afternoon highs near freezing and lighter winds.

A warming trend takes hold over the weekend as winds become more west to southwesterly. This will blow the arctic air out of the Ozarks. Skies will be on the cloudy side Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday is shaping up to be the nicer day of the weekend. A clipper passing by to the east will draw warmer air in on southwesterly winds. Skies look sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s.

Another strong cold front will approach the Ozarks on Monday. This will keep the warming trend going as southwesterly winds continue to blow milder air into the area. Temperatures will climb well into the 50s with increasing clouds later in the day.

The cold front will usher in another frigid round of weather. It looks like there could be some light wintry weather to lead the way Tuesday morning. Another round of arctic air will settle in during the day with highs in the 20s. The frigid pattern will continue through Wednesday.