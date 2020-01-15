Wednesday, January 15 Morning Forecast

Warmer today, cold air moving in —

We’re starting off this morning with patchy to dense fog south of I-44 and east of Highway 65, much like yesterday morning. This will mix out through the morning hours. As the kids head out to the bus stop, temperatures will be warmer, in the upper 40’s.

For today, temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will push through today, dropping temperatures back during the evening hours. This front could bring a light shower or two. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with a few clouds.

Thursday will be much colder but closer to average. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with mostly cloudy skies and noticeably colder. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with our next round of precipitation moving in.

Friday will start off with wintry mix/freezing rain. Areas closer to central Missouri will pick up a few tenths of an inch of ice. Here in Springfield and closer to Highway 60, up to a tenth of an inch is possible. This could lead to a slick morning commute. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the upper 40’s so all freezing rain will transition into a cold rain for the rest of the day Friday and into the overnight. Temperatures overnight will drop into the middle 30’s.

Saturday, we’ll have a few clouds with temperatures starting off in the 50’s early in the morning hours and then dropping into the lower to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 30’s. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Monday and Tuesday will both have temperatures in the 30’s with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s.