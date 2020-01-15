Wednesday, January 15 Morning Forecast

Warmer today, cold air moving in —

We’re starting off this morning with patchy to dense fog south of I-44 and east of Highway 65, much like yesterday morning. This will mix out through the morning hours. As the kids head out to the bus stop, temperatures will be warmer, in the upper 40’s.

For today, temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will push through today, dropping temperatures back during the evening hours. This front could bring a light shower or two. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with a few clouds.

Thursday will be much colder but closer to average. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s with mostly cloudy skies and noticeably colder. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with our next round of precipitation moving in.

Friday will start off with wintry mix/freezing rain. Areas closer to central Missouri will pick up a few tenths of an inch of ice. Here in Springfield and closer to Highway 60, up to a tenth of an inch is possible. This could lead to a slick morning commute. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the upper 40’s so all freezing rain will transition into a cold rain for the rest of the day Friday and into the overnight. Temperatures overnight will drop into the middle 30’s.

Saturday, we’ll have a few clouds with temperatures starting off in the 50’s early in the morning hours and then dropping into the lower to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 30’s. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Monday and Tuesday will both have temperatures in the 30’s with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Overcast

Springfield

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 27°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 27°

Thursday

42° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 42° 30°

Friday

46° / 36°
Rain and freezing rain
Rain and freezing rain 70% 46° 36°

Saturday

44° / 23°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 44° 23°

Sunday

36° / 19°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 36° 19°

Monday

33° / 20°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 33° 20°

Tuesday

37° / 21°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 37° 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
45°

42°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

40°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

37°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

34°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

30°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
30°

28°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

26°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
26°

26°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
26°

