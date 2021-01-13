Wednesday, January 13 Morning Forecast

We saw a lot more sunshine yesterday as high pressure has taken over the region. It has now moved east but we’ll still be under the influence of it this afternoon. As a result, the southwesterly flow has taken over and will bring in milder conditions. Today will be the warmest day of the next 7 ahead of our next cold front. Highs will likely climb into the mid and upper 50s throughout the viewing area as the breeze increases a bit from the southwest. Sunshine will hold as well so make sure you get out and enjoy it. This boundary tracks in Thursday bringing more cloud cover and the chance of moisture. A few showers are on the table by evening and they will remain possible past dark. A trailing piece of energy in the atmosphere sinks through the region on Friday bringing another round of flurries and snow showers with highs dipping back into the 30s. We’re not expecting too much but it’s something we’ll be watching through the next couple of days. Minor accumulations are possible with the higher amounts more likely in our northern neighborhoods in the Ozarks. We’ll keep that threat of passing flurries on Saturday with some peeks of sunshine now again. Temperatures stay cold through the third weekend of the New Year with highs hanging out in the 30s and 40s Saturday and Sunday. Monday is looking a little milder ahead of yet another disturbance. We’ll see a little more cloud cover to kick-start next week due to that wave with highs topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer