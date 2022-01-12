Wednesday, January 12 Evening Forecast

The January thaw continues with mild January temperatures expected to continue into Thursday. A weekend storm will bring cold and possibly snowy weather to the area.

For tonight, we’ll find some high cloudiness moving through. The cloud cover and light westerly breeze should keep most areas above freezing tonight.

Thursday will be our last really nice day this week. Skies will be bright from start to finish (less high cloudiness than Wednesday), and we’ll find temperatures climbing well into the 50s again.

Colder air and cloud cover will work back in by Friday. High cloudiness will be widespread throughout the day making for a cloudy and colder day with highs in the 40s. Winds will pick up out of the southeast too, and this will add to the colder feel as we close out the week.

A storm taking shape by Saturday will bring a round of winter weather to the area. It looks like a mix of rain and sleet will develop from north to south late Friday night into Saturday morning. As colder air works in, there will be a changeover to wet snow Saturday morning, gradually developing south into Northern Arkansas. The snow would likely continue through the afternoon before tapering off from west to east Saturday night. This will mean an opportunity for some significant snowfall in parts of the Ozarks.

The ingredients are certainly there for heavier snow, but the track and intensity of the storm are still uncertain. The areas that have the best chance for significant snow (over 2″) would be along and east of Hwy. 65. There may be a stripe of heavier snowfall focused south of Hwy. 60 into Northern Arkansas.





There’s still a fair amount of uncertainty with the parts of the developing storm still located off the West Coast. That said, be prepared for a possible winter storm Saturday, especially east of Hwy. 65. Low visibilities and snow-covered roads are certainly possible Saturday into Saturday evening.

A few factors that may work against accumulations are the snowfall occurring during the day and temperatures near or a little above the freezing mark. Both of these factors could cut into amounts and road impacts.

Any snow cover that develops will have an impact on temperatures through at least Sunday. As it stands, it looks like temperatures will slip into the teens Sunday morning and warm into the 30s Sunday afternoon with sunnier weather expected.

Warmer weather gradually develops through Tuesday with highs in the 50s returning. This warmer pattern will be short-lived as temperatures head back the other way starting Wednesday. It still looks like a more sustained period of colder weather through the following weekend.