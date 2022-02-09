Milder air has been taking over the region thanks to a series of weak cold fronts that have been sliding through the area. One has been moving through overnight with another one is slated to arrive later this evening. Ahead of it, we’ll stay on the warmer side of the spectrum. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, aside from a few clouds with a light breeze from the southwest. With that wind flow, temperatures are going to remain well above average for this time of year, topping out in the mid-50s. The cooler air takes over by Thursday with highs falling back down to where they should be for early February, into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big rebound is in store by Friday though ahead of our next cold front of the week. Warmer air streams into the Ozarks with a stronger SW wind developing yet again. That breeze will also usher in a bit more moisture into the atmosphere. Clouds will thicken up as a result and they’ll hang around until the cold front can move through. Highs look to surge back into the 50s and 60s Friday afternoon which is well above average for this time of year. The colder air takes over Saturday as NW winds kick back in. Temps by Saturday afternoon will likely be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. The clouds linger early but will decrease throughout the day as drier air continues to work in. Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable for any Super Bowl parties that you may be attending. Look for sunny skies combined with highs in the 40s. Sunshine-filled skies hold as we progress into early next week with highs on Valentine’s Day expected to rise into the upper 40s. Another big boost in our readings takes shape by Tuesday with temps surging back into the upper 50s ahead of a more potent storm system. This one will likely move in by Wednesday into Thursday and it does have the potential to bring some wintry weather. It’s something we’ll be watching closely.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer