Quiet and mild is the theme this week and it will continue through Friday. Temperatures Wednesday climbed back into the 50s. The sunshine and warmer temperatures are gradually erasing what’s left of last week’s snowfall with most of the snow cover gone now.

Tonight will be chilly and quiet with increasing clouds by morning. The cloud cover won’t stick around too long into Thursday. Temperatures may be a bit cooler, but still above normal for February.

Friday is shaping up to be cloudier, but still mild for February. In fact, Friday could be our warmest day of the week in areas to the south. Temperatures by afternoon will climb into the 50s and 60s as we find ourselves on the warm side of an approaching front. A surface trough ahead of the front may be able to squeeze out a narrow band of light showers during the afternoon.

Colder air will pour into the area late Friday night as the strong cold front plunges south. This will be a quick shot of cold, but it will make for a cold first half of the weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be in the low 20s with sunny skies struggling to push temperatures into the 30s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will tumble into the teens Saturday night. The cold should ease by Sunday afternoon as winds switch around to the southwest ahead of a clipper. Skies will remain mainly clear through Sunday.

Temperatures may trend a little higher by Valentine’s Day with highs in the 40s and 50s expected across the Ozarks. The warmer readings will be focused west of Hwy. 65. The day will remain clear and quiet.

We’ll hold onto sunshine into Tuesday. Gusty southerly winds will blow in milder air with temperatures climbing into the low 60s.

The mild pattern will stick around into Wednesday, but the day is looking cloudier with rain breaking out late in the day. The question is what follows? The overall pattern continues to have a similar look to last week’s wintry pattern. There’s still a lot of uncertainty though, especially with respect to how cold temperatures will be later next week and how exactly the trough in the West will shift east. We should see a decent rainfall Wednesday into Thursday, but it’s unclear if we’ll switch to a wintry mode before the storm heads east.