Wednesday, February 5 Morning Forecast

Winter Storm Warning in effect today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 6 AM Thursday along/ north of I-44. There, 4-6″ snow is expected today. Advisories outlining the warning are for a glaze of ice and smaller snow totals around 1-3″.

Our winter storm is on its way.

We’ll have a band of snow enter the Ozarks from the west shortly after sunrise. In Springfield, this could start as a mix of freezing rain/ sleet at first, changing to snow. Expect a cold, icy rain southeast of the interstate. Sleet will change to snow in Springfield and pick up. A heavy band of snow will set up just north of the interstate by midday, tapering off this afternoon.

Expect roads to start slushy, becoming more snow-covered by this afternoon/ evening.

Light snow will be expected tonight with roads snow-covered tomorrow morning.

SNOW TOTALS: Expect 4-6″ snow just north of I-44. Springfield will likely see about 4″ snow with some sleet mixing in initially. As you go south, the cut-off will be STEEP. Totals could drop to 2″ just on the southern tip of Greene county! Warmer temperatures giving way to more sleet/ freezing rain will lead to only ~1″ snow in Branson, and not much southeast of there. In fact, ice will be a greater concern southeast with 0.10″-0.20″ expected. If totals go higher than 0.25″, Ice Storm Warnings will be needed.

Snow flurries could linger Thursday morning with clouds hanging out through the day. Clouds and fresh white snow will keep temperatures stuck in the 20’s and 30’s.

We’ll stay chilly through Friday with temperatures gradually warming up through the weekend.

Our next chance of rain comes late Sunday with an active pattern setting up through Tuesday.

Overcast

Springfield

30°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
22°F Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
28°F Occasional snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
26°F Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

30°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
26°F Occasional snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

34°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
29°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

32° / 22°
Wintry mix changing to all snow
Wintry mix changing to all snow 70% 32° 22°

Thursday

30° / 19°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 30° 19°

Friday

39° / 26°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 39° 26°

Saturday

40° / 22°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 40° 22°

Sunday

47° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 47° 37°

Monday

48° / 42°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 48° 42°

Tuesday

47° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 47° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

6 AM
Snow
80%
31°

31°

7 AM
Wintry Mix
90%
31°

31°

8 AM
Snow
90%
31°

31°

9 AM
Snow
90%
31°

30°

10 AM
Snow
90%
30°

30°

11 AM
Wintry Mix
100%
30°

30°

12 PM
Snow
90%
30°

30°

1 PM
Snow
90%
30°

30°

2 PM
Snow
80%
30°

31°

3 PM
Light Snow
70%
31°

32°

4 PM
Snow Showers
60%
32°

30°

5 PM
Snow Showers
60%
30°

29°

6 PM
Snow Showers
50%
29°

29°

7 PM
Snow Showers
60%
29°

29°

8 PM
Light Snow
60%
29°

28°

9 PM
Light Snow
60%
28°

27°

10 PM
Light Snow
60%
27°

27°

11 PM
Light Snow
60%
27°

26°

12 AM
Snow Showers
50%
26°

26°

1 AM
Snow Showers
40%
26°

26°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
26°

27°

3 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
27°

26°

4 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
26°

26°

5 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
26°

