Wednesday, February 5 Morning Forecast

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 6 AM Thursday along/ north of I-44. There, 4-6″ snow is expected today. Advisories outlining the warning are for a glaze of ice and smaller snow totals around 1-3″.

Our winter storm is on its way.

We’ll have a band of snow enter the Ozarks from the west shortly after sunrise. In Springfield, this could start as a mix of freezing rain/ sleet at first, changing to snow. Expect a cold, icy rain southeast of the interstate. Sleet will change to snow in Springfield and pick up. A heavy band of snow will set up just north of the interstate by midday, tapering off this afternoon.

Expect roads to start slushy, becoming more snow-covered by this afternoon/ evening.

Light snow will be expected tonight with roads snow-covered tomorrow morning.

SNOW TOTALS: Expect 4-6″ snow just north of I-44. Springfield will likely see about 4″ snow with some sleet mixing in initially. As you go south, the cut-off will be STEEP. Totals could drop to 2″ just on the southern tip of Greene county! Warmer temperatures giving way to more sleet/ freezing rain will lead to only ~1″ snow in Branson, and not much southeast of there. In fact, ice will be a greater concern southeast with 0.10″-0.20″ expected. If totals go higher than 0.25″, Ice Storm Warnings will be needed.

Snow flurries could linger Thursday morning with clouds hanging out through the day. Clouds and fresh white snow will keep temperatures stuck in the 20’s and 30’s.

We’ll stay chilly through Friday with temperatures gradually warming up through the weekend.

Our next chance of rain comes late Sunday with an active pattern setting up through Tuesday.