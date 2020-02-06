Wednesday, February 5 Evening Forecast

Live Now
Today’s winter storm was a bit of a dud. Mixed precipitation cut into snow amounts in Springfield and that was the case along the much of the southern edge of forecasted snowfall. Totals were generally less than an inch along the interstate but quickly ramped up further north with 3 to 5″ common from Joplin northeast through Warsaw and east across Camdenton. On the southern edge of wintry weather there was also some freezing rain with reports of a glaze to a little over a tenth of an inch in spots generally along and north of Hwy. 60 up to the interstate.

SNOW REPORTS FROM WEDNESDAY

There’s still a bit of winter weather to go with another wave of light snow moving through tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas north of a Jasper, AR, to Eminence, MO, line through 6 am Thursday.

Freezing drizzle and light snow can be expected this evening with mainly just light snow or light snow showers after midnight through sunrise Thursday. Flurries may linger through the morning Thursday before shutting down.

Temperatures will fall overnight as colder air builds in. Readings will fall into the upper 20s this evening and into the low to mid-20s north to mid to upper 20s south by morning.

Snowfall will be light with generally less than an inch south of the interstate. Areas north of the interstate will pick up a bit more with 1 to 2″ possible.

SNOW FORECAST THROUGH THURSDAY

Roads will worsen this evening, becoming slick and lightly snow-covered. Look for roads to remain slick through sunrise Thursday with some improvement by the afternoon.

Temperatures on Thursday will warm into the low to mid-30s for highs with areas near and north of the interstate likely staying at or a bit below freezing.

The forecast is looking better into the weekend with the cold relaxing. We’ll find partly to mostly cloudy skies through Friday night and a few light snow or rain showers can’t be ruled out Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will be cold Friday morning, especially over snow-covered areas where teens are expected. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s elsewhere. Temperatures during the day will warm into the low 40s.

Weekend weather looks bright on Saturday with highs in the 40s. Sunday looks cloudy with showers and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The pattern remains challenging to forecast through next week. There will be a fight between the seasons over the region with warm air to the south and cold air to the north. This will lead to a storm track nearby and unsettled weather. The forecast will be low confidence as a result, but it looks like it will remain rather cloudy through the first half of next week with with a chance for showers centered around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking at the long-range it appears colder weather will build back in toward the end of next week.

