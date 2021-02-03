Wednesday, February 3 Morning Forecast

The sunshine finally returned in full-force Tuesday afternoon and we’re going to see more of it today. Wednesday is most definitely going to be the pick of the week with even milder air streaming in from the south. Highs look to surge back into the 50s under mainly sunny skies. The breeze will be a bit stronger from the south too, as our next storm system develops to our west. This area of low pressure and the associated cold front track toward us by Thursday and that will bring some changes. One being more cloud cover and two, gusty winds. The front will likely push through around midday with falling temps likely after that. Showers are possible as the boundary moves in but the mid-levels are looking dry and this could lead to a lot the precip. evaporating. Rain looks to mix with snow late in the day as the colder air crashes in. Friday is actually looking quite pleasant as return flow from the south takes over. Temperatures climb back above normal for this time of year (45°) under sunny skies. Most of us will rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our next cold front moves in by the first half of the weekend and this one is going to be strong one. It looks to swing through the Ozarks Saturday and behind it, colder air is going to spill in. The big question is when we do actually tap into the Arctic air. Nonetheless, well below average temps take over the area by Super Bowl Sunday into early next week. We are also tracking snow chances as an upper-level piece of energy tracks through behind the front. Light snow is going to be possible Saturday into Saturday night, possibly mixing with rain earlier on. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned! Lows will likely in the low teens and upper single digits by Sunday morning with highs only in the 20s and 30s. Wind chill values will probably be in the single digits throughout the day. The positive is that we do look a touch brighter and quiet. Monday is when we look to really get in on some cold as that polar airmass takes over the Upper-Midwest. Highs will most likely be in the 20s Monday. Lows could fall into the single digits by the time we awaken Tuesday. Another disturbance looks to combine with the cold and bring some wintry weather by late Monday into Monday night. Stay with us for the latest!
Have a great day!
-Meteorologist T.J. Springer