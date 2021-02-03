Wednesday, February 3 Evening Forecast

We were able to soak up a full day of sunshine Wednesday and also enjoy some warmer temperatures. In fact, for areas along and west of Hwy. 65 it was the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the 50s and low 60s. The warm-up will be cut short on Thursday as a strong cold front sweeps across the area.

For tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and breezy winds. Temperatures will stay well above freezing too.

Clouds will thicken up by morning with a cloudy and cool morning across the area. Temperatures will climb through the 40s during the morning hours. Temperatures in Springfield will sneak into the low 50s just ahead of the front before 11 am, quickly tumbling back through the 40s and into the 30s behind the front by early afternoon. The front will also bring a round of showers as it moves through along with very gusty winds in the wake of the front. Be ready for a cold and windy afternoon with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph and wind chills in the 20s.

We’ll close the week on a mostly sunny and cool note Friday. Temperatures will quickly rebound after a cold morning as winds become more west to southwesterly, blowing out the chilly air mass that moves in on Thursday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will climb into the upper 40s. There will be some high cloudiness at times, but the day as a whole looks bright.

The timing of the arctic front on Saturday looks a little slower now. A wave of low pressure developing on the front will help draw warmer air north across the area Saturday. Skies look mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. The cold front will quickly sweep south across the area Saturday evening as the low passes east of the area. Temperatures will tumble through the 30s and into the 20s and teens by morning. There will be some rain shower activity with the front followed by a switchover to some light snow before it ends Saturday evening. Some light accumulations still look possible.

The big drop in temperatures Saturday night will also come with gusty winds and low wind chills.

Sunday will definitely be colder, but the front the arctic front may wobble back to the north as another wave of low pressure ripples through. This will lead to an easing of the cold to the south and a big range of highs across the Ozarks. Highs will stay above freezing north of Hwy. 54 with highs in the 40s across Northern Arkansas.

Another ripple of low pressure will move through Monday into Monday night. This will lead to another day of a big range in temperatures. The arctic air looks like it may be banked up against the Ozarks Plateau with the arctic front draped just south of I-44. Temperatures will range from the 20s near Central Missouri to 30s and 40s south of the interstate. There may also be a chance for a mix of precipitation across the area with light rain to the south and a wintry mix to the north.

The arctic air will continue to build south bringing an arctic chill to all of the area by Tuesday. As the colder air builds in light snow will become more possible Tuesday before the precipitation ends.

Once the arctic air settles in early next week it will stick around through the remainder of the week. It looks like next will deliver the coldest weather of the winter so far and the longest stretch of cold weather. It’s possible we’re looking at several days in a row where temperatures don’t make it above freezing. Lows in the single digits also look possible, and if we develop a little snow cover, lows below zero may be on the table. It may be a good idea to make sure your home and pets are ready for an extended period of cold weather next week.