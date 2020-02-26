Wednesday, February 26 Morning Forecast

Light snow and flurries are greeting you at the doorstep this morning. Light accumulations are dropping on cars and grassy surfaces. With road/ air temperatures just at/ above freezing, roads are mainly wet this morning. Slick spots are possible on mainly bridges and overpasses — those things get cold first!

Snow will exit by mid-morning.

Clouds hang tight this afternoon on steady northwest winds. Much colder air spills into the Ozarks, keeping highs stuck in the middle 30’s. The average for this time of year is 51 degrees!

Tonight we’ll find some clearing and cold temperatures. Lows dip into the lower 20’s.

Tomorrow we’ll find temperatures recovering into the upper 40’s, still a little chilly for this time of year. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies. Both Thursday and Friday the pattern keeps the jet stream, or pathway of storminess, right over the Ozarks. Some quick-hitting, light and spotty showers are possible, but most of us stay dry. Highs continue to hover 50 degrees on Friday.

By Saturday a ridge of high pressure starts to build into the Ozarks bringing sunny skies, steady southerly winds, and warmer temperatures. Highs go into the lower 60’s! Enjoy!

We’ll keep warmer lower 60’s on Sunday despite an increase in clouds. Rain arrives Monday with our next big storm. Rain lingers until Tuesday and could be heavy at times. We’ll likely need to monitor a flooding concern again.