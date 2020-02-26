Wednesday, February 26 Morning Forecast

Weather

Flurries first, cold and cloudy this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Light snow and flurries are greeting you at the doorstep this morning. Light accumulations are dropping on cars and grassy surfaces. With road/ air temperatures just at/ above freezing, roads are mainly wet this morning. Slick spots are possible on mainly bridges and overpasses — those things get cold first!

Snow will exit by mid-morning.

Clouds hang tight this afternoon on steady northwest winds. Much colder air spills into the Ozarks, keeping highs stuck in the middle 30’s. The average for this time of year is 51 degrees!

Tonight we’ll find some clearing and cold temperatures. Lows dip into the lower 20’s.

Tomorrow we’ll find temperatures recovering into the upper 40’s, still a little chilly for this time of year. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies. Both Thursday and Friday the pattern keeps the jet stream, or pathway of storminess, right over the Ozarks. Some quick-hitting, light and spotty showers are possible, but most of us stay dry. Highs continue to hover 50 degrees on Friday.

By Saturday a ridge of high pressure starts to build into the Ozarks bringing sunny skies, steady southerly winds, and warmer temperatures. Highs go into the lower 60’s! Enjoy!

We’ll keep warmer lower 60’s on Sunday despite an increase in clouds. Rain arrives Monday with our next big storm. Rain lingers until Tuesday and could be heavy at times. We’ll likely need to monitor a flooding concern again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

30°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
20°F Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Colder. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mostly clear. Colder. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

30°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Colder. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Mostly clear. Colder. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers early
Snow showers early 10% 36° 20°

Thursday

47° / 29°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 47° 29°

Friday

50° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 50° 32°

Saturday

62° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 62° 43°

Sunday

62° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 48°

Monday

64° / 49°
Thundershowers possible in the afternoon
Thundershowers possible in the afternoon 40% 64° 49°

Tuesday

58° / 41°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 58° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

7 AM
Snow Showers
40%
29°

30°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

30°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

31°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

32°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
32°

33°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
33°

34°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
34°

34°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
34°

36°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

34°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

31°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Clear
10%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
10%
26°

25°

12 AM
Clear
10%
25°

24°

1 AM
Clear
10%
24°

23°

2 AM
Clear
10%
23°

23°

3 AM
Clear
10%
23°

22°

4 AM
Clear
0%
22°

22°

5 AM
Clear
0%
22°

23°

6 AM
Clear
0%
23°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now