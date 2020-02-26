Wednesday, February 26 Evening Forecast

Snow showers persisted through the day today, but should quickly fade after sunset with clearing skies by mid-evening. Temperatures will tumble under the clear skies with light winds opening the door to lows near 20°.

A little high cloudiness will spread in before sunrise with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies throughout the morning Tuesday. Clouds will thicken up during the afternoon from northwest to southeast as a clipper dives across the area. Some rain showers will come with the clipper, spreading in by early evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will be quite a bit warmer, but clouds may hamper just how warm we can get with highs in the mid to upper 40s north and northeast to around 50° to the south.

HIGHS ON THURSDAY

Showers will make a quick exit Thursday evening with skies becoming mostly clear again. Temperatures will settle a little below freezing by Friday morning.

Another clipper will dive across the area Friday. Clouds and showers will focus more to the east and northeast with this one. This will mean warmer weather over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas where temperatures should warm into the low to mid-50s.

The parade of clippers ends by the weekend with a beautiful Saturday shaping up. It’s get outside weather with sunshine pushing afternoon temperatures into the low to mid-60s.

Clouds will be streaming in on Sunday and thickening up with a chance for showers late in the day heading into the evening hours. The increase in clouds will cap afternoon highs a bit with readings afternoon readings in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Unsettled weather will continue through at least the first half of next week. A front will be positioned to the northwest on Monday with moisture streaming north. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop heading into the afternoon and evening with a few stronger storms possible. Temperatures will be mild with morning lows near 50° and afternoon highs in the 60s.

The front will wobble southeast across the area Monday night, pulling up stationary just to the southeast with a storm rippling up the front. This will lead to widespread rain and some thunder heading into Tuesday with the threat of some heavier rainfall south of the interstate. The threat of showers will continue through Tuesday night with a chance for drizzle or showers lingering through Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler too. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3″ is possible from Monday through Wednesday, with the heavier totals across Northern Arkansas.