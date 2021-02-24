Wednesday, February 24 Morning Forecast

A cold front is tracking through the region today and that will bring the cloud cover back this morning. We can’t rule out a sprinkle or stray shower but most will stay dry as it passes through. The winds will turn around from the north behind the front which will usher in a cooler airmass compared to our Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper 50s later on this afternoon with a northerly breeze sustained around 10-20. As the trailing upper-level wave moves through, clouds thicken back up tonight but it will still be colder. Lows fall back into the 20s but it will be seasonable for this time of year. As we progress into the latter half of the workweek, our focus turns to another disturbance that tracks toward us by Friday. The best chances for moisture remain in Arkansas but a shower or two is possible along the Stateline. We could even see a few snowflakes mix in early with colder temps aloft. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 40s and 50s under mainly cloudy conditions. A return to a milder feel is on tap for Saturday as winds turn around from the southwest ahead of our next cold front. Expect well above normal temperatures for the afternoon with temps in the 50s and 60s. This boundary swings through on Sunday and it brings the chance for showers. Moisture doesn’t look terribly widespread but I think we’ll be dodging them through the day. High pressure builds back in by the start of March with looking pleasant and near average. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the 50s both Monday and Tuesday under mainly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer