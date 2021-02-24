Wednesday, February 24 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

A cold front is tracking through the region today and that will bring the cloud cover back this morning. We can’t rule out a sprinkle or stray shower but most will stay dry as it passes through. The winds will turn around from the north behind the front which will usher in a cooler airmass compared to our Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper 50s later on this afternoon with a northerly breeze sustained around 10-20. As the trailing upper-level wave moves through, clouds thicken back up tonight but it will still be colder. Lows fall back into the 20s but it will be seasonable for this time of year. As we progress into the latter half of the workweek, our focus turns to another disturbance that tracks toward us by Friday. The best chances for moisture remain in Arkansas but a shower or two is possible along the Stateline. We could even see a few snowflakes mix in early with colder temps aloft. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 40s and 50s under mainly cloudy conditions. A return to a milder feel is on tap for Saturday as winds turn around from the southwest ahead of our next cold front. Expect well above normal temperatures for the afternoon with temps in the 50s and 60s. This boundary swings through on Sunday and it brings the chance for showers. Moisture doesn’t look terribly widespread but I think we’ll be dodging them through the day. High pressure builds back in by the start of March with looking pleasant and near average. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the 50s both Monday and Tuesday under mainly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy. Low near 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

45°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

53°F Fair Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

57° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 57° 29°

Thursday

48° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 48° 32°

Friday

49° / 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 49° 36°

Saturday

63° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 42°

Sunday

52° / 36°
Showers
Showers 40% 52° 36°

Monday

51° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 51° 29°

Tuesday

54° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 54° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
50°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
49°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
47°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

47°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
44°

42°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
42°

40°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
40°

38°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
38°

37°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
37°

36°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
36°

35°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
35°

34°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
34°

33°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
33°

32°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
32°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
31°

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
30°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100