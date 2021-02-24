Wednesday, February 24 Evening Forecast

A cold front swept across the area Wednesday morning with a band of clouds and a few sprinkles. The colder air behind the front has been slow-moving in and this allowed temperatures to get mild again, especially south of the state line where readings warmed into the 60s. The forecast is looking cloudier and cooler as we wrap up the week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as some cloud cover drops south of I-70. Temperatures will slip a little below freezing by morning.

Thursday will start bright, but high clouds will sweep in with skies becoming mostly cloudy by early afternoon. It looks like jacket weather with afternoon highs near 50°.





Clouds will thicken up Thursday night south of Hwy. 60 as a week storm passes through. A few showers will break out to the south with a chance for rain closer to the state line and south of the state line. The air may be just cold enough for a few sleet pellets or snow to mix in.

That round of precipitation will quickly move out early in the day Friday with some sun possibly during the morning before clouds thicken back up from west to east. Some drizzle may follow Friday night. Temperatures will remain cool.

Sunshine will make a quick return on Saturday with warmer temperatures returning to the area. It looks like most spots will be able to warm into the low 60s during the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with rain breaking out Saturday night. The rain will taper off early Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few more light showers the remainder of the day into the evening. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday.

We’ll be between waves of wet weather on Monday with sunshine and highs in the 50s. A storm will move out of the Southwest and move across the Ozarks Monday night into Tuesday. Another round of rain will come with the storm with some clearing possible later in the day Tuesday.

Sunshine will follow on Wednesday with a return to mild temperatures.