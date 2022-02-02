Round two of a three-part winter storm moves through tonight. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect across the Ozarks. The focus for heavier winter precipitation will now be along and south of the interstate.

We enjoyed a lull in the winter weather action earlier today, but that will quickly change this evening as a broad area of wintry weather moves across the Ozarks.

Snow will spread northeast across areas along and north of the interstate with a wintry mix further south. The transition line appears to be along and south of a Berryville to Licking line, and this transition zone with gradually shift southeast overnight.

Where we find a wintry mix, a light glaze of freezing rain up to one to two-tenths of an inch is possible. Some heavier sleet is also expected with totals generally under an inch. Higher amounts over an inch are possible across North Central Arkansas.





Further north, once the snow arrives it will continue into Thursday morning. The snow will gradually taper off to light snow showers or flurries by noon. Some additional light snow showers and flurries will continue throughout the afternoon, but much of the area will experience a lull until a third and final round of snow moves through Thursday night. This round will tend to focus across areas near and south of Hwy. 60. Some light snow or flurries may linger near and south of the state line into Friday morning but it should quickly clear out with sunnier skies later in the day.













Snow totals from here on out will be heaviest near and south of the interstate. Amounts will range from an additional 3″ in Warsaw to up to 9″ near Branson. In Springfield 6 to as much as 8″ is expected.

Road conditions will quickly deteriorate this evening across the Ozarks. Roads that arent’ treated or plowed will remain covered in many areas into this weekend.

Temperatures will also be very cold with temperatures tumbling into the teens across the area tonight with highs Thursday in the upper teens and 20s. Brisk winds out of the northeast will drive wind chills down into the single digits above and below zero.

The cold will hang on into the weekend with much of the area not going above freezing again until Saturday. Single-digit lows are expected across much of the area Friday and Saturday mornings. The door is certainly open for temperatures a few degrees below freezing Saturday morning given the clear and quiet conditions and deep snow cover.

The pattern over the weekend will slowly improve with sunshine and quiet weather expected. Afternoon highs will be above freezing but will remain cold for early February.

The warming trend should accelerate some by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back up near 50°. This will really clear away the snow cover across the area.