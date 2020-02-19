Wednesday, February 19 Morning Forecast

We are starting out even colder this morning! Clear skies and pieces of an Arctic air mass settling in are allowing heat to escape and temperatures to drop this morning. Lows are in the 20’s feeling like the teens at times on north winds. Bundle up at the bus stop!

While we’re starting out with sunshine today, expect increasing clouds from west to east this afternoon. We’ll turn partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures still chilly on easterly winds. Highs will be below average in the middle 40’s.

Tonight we’ll have that Arctic high dip south towards the Ozarks. On the southern edge of the high, there could be enough lift and moisture to generate some light snow. With Arctic air coming it, a lot of the air will be dry, so expect snow to evaporate mid-air and not even reach the ground, or come down as flurries.

The best chance for light snow will be west and south of Springfield. There a dusting is possible. While slick spots are possible on the morning commute, widespread road impacts are not expected. Lows dip into the 20’s again.

Expect clouds to linger on Thursday with slow clearing in the afternoon. Arctic air will keep temperatures cold, highs stuck in the middle 30’s!

Arctic air settles in by Friday morning, dropping lows into the teens. Temperatures then quickly rebound in the afternoon on sunshine and southerly winds. Highs return to the middle 40’s.

By Saturday we’ll find increasing clouds again ahead of our next big storm. Widespread rain will be likely on Sunday, wet and chilly with highs in the 40’s. Another 1-2″ rain is possible, on top of an already wet winter. Localized flooding will be a concern.

Rain exits by Monday morning with clouds lingering through Tuesday.