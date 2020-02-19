Wednesday, February 19 Morning Forecast

Chilly again today, light snow tonight

We are starting out even colder this morning! Clear skies and pieces of an Arctic air mass settling in are allowing heat to escape and temperatures to drop this morning. Lows are in the 20’s feeling like the teens at times on north winds. Bundle up at the bus stop!

While we’re starting out with sunshine today, expect increasing clouds from west to east this afternoon. We’ll turn partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures still chilly on easterly winds. Highs will be below average in the middle 40’s.

Tonight we’ll have that Arctic high dip south towards the Ozarks. On the southern edge of the high, there could be enough lift and moisture to generate some light snow. With Arctic air coming it, a lot of the air will be dry, so expect snow to evaporate mid-air and not even reach the ground, or come down as flurries.

The best chance for light snow will be west and south of Springfield. There a dusting is possible. While slick spots are possible on the morning commute, widespread road impacts are not expected. Lows dip into the 20’s again.

Expect clouds to linger on Thursday with slow clearing in the afternoon. Arctic air will keep temperatures cold, highs stuck in the middle 30’s!

Arctic air settles in by Friday morning, dropping lows into the teens. Temperatures then quickly rebound in the afternoon on sunshine and southerly winds. Highs return to the middle 40’s.

By Saturday we’ll find increasing clouds again ahead of our next big storm. Widespread rain will be likely on Sunday, wet and chilly with highs in the 40’s. Another 1-2″ rain is possible, on top of an already wet winter. Localized flooding will be a concern.

Rain exits by Monday morning with clouds lingering through Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield

27°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

24°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Overcast. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

45° / 27°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 45° 27°

Thursday

36° / 17°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 36° 17°

Friday

43° / 26°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 43° 26°

Saturday

47° / 35°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 47° 35°

Sunday

43° / 36°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 43° 36°

Monday

47° / 35°
Morning showers
Morning showers 10% 47° 35°

Tuesday

50° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 50° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

24°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

28°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

39°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

42°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

34°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
34°

33°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
33°

32°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
32°

31°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
30°

