Wednesday, February 19 Evening Forecast

The area enjoyed some sunshine this morning, but clouds quickly rolled back in during the afternoon. This is ahead of a quick shot at some snow later tonight. Snow is breaking out to the west across Kansas and Nebraska and will try to build east overnight. The snow will run into a wall of dry low-level air that will limit how far east it can develop.

This evening will be cloudy with temperatures slowly falling through the 30s. Snow showers will build east into Southwest and West Central Missouri near midnight. Initially, the snow will have to fight through dry air but is expected to start reaching the surface after midnight over West Central and Southwest Missouri before building southeast into Northern Arkansas. The snow showers may mix with sleet or even rain at first before becoming all snow. Snow amounts will be light, generally, a half an inch or less with some areas not see any snow at all. It looks like the snow will be least likely to overcome the dry air east of a Tuscumbia to Eminence line where little or no snow is expected.

SNOW SHOWERS LATE TONIGHT

Roads could become briefly slick where snow falls overnight, but the snow will quickly melt off after sunrise. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 20s north to low 30s south.

COLD DAY TUESDAY

Morning clouds on Thursday will give way to sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cold as an arctic air mass builds into the Ozarks. Highs will be in the 30s north of the state line to near 40° south of the state line.

A clear and bitterly cold night will follow with temperatures tumbling into the mid to upper teens.

A bright and cold day will follow with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the low 40s.

Weekend weather still looks to take a wet turn, but it now looks like the incoming storm will be slow enough to open the door to a nice Saturday. Sunny skies Saturday morning will give way to increasing high cloudiness and highs in the low 50s. Rain will spread in near sunrise Sunday, continuing throughout the day and night. The rain will come with chilly temperatures with readings stuck in the low to mid-40s. The rain will come to an end Monday morning with slow clearing later in the day.

Rain totals will be in the 0.50″ to 1.50″ range and could lead to some flooding of low lying areas and area streams.

SOAKING RAIN WITH SUNDAY’S STORM

The forecast looks a little muddy Monday into Tuesday, but another front is expected to move through on Tuesday with a chance for rain showers. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be chilly but will turn much colder Wednesday as a wave of very cold air spreads in. Some snow showers may come with the cold blast. This wave of cold weather is expected to hang around through the end of the week and may come with some of the coldest temperatures of the winter.