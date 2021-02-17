Wednesday, February 17 Morning Forecast

The second winter storm of the week is impacting the Ozarks for our Wednesday and it’s going to be another treacherous day to be out on the roads. Moderate snow is likely across the area for the AM commute, making travel rough throughout the region. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect into the evening across Southwest Missouri with Winter Storm Warnings in effect for our Arkansas neighborhoods until midday tomorrow.

As we head toward lunchtime, the snow should be winding down some and beginning to taper off. Scattered snow showers are on the table for the afternoon but the trend will be improving conditions as we reach the evening ride home.

Accumulations of new snow could top out around a couple of inches with the heavier snow south into parts of Arkansas.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible overnight as the surface low to our south tracks northeastward. We could see a flurry tomorrow too as this system continues to pull away from the Ozarks. Temps will hang well below freezing under cloudy skies. Sunshine returns Friday with highs finally climbing back above freezing. It’ll be close but this stretch of brutal would possibly be the longest since 1983. By the weekend, temperatures are looking a lot more seasonable with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. An area of low pressure brings the chance of showers by Sunday but right now, the winter weather threat is looking minimal. A few snowflakes aren’t out of the question Sunday night as temps fall back toward 32°. A nice warming trend develops early next week with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes over. Highs look to climb back into upper 50s and lower 60s by next Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Snow Shower

Springfield Mo

11°F Snow Shower Feels like -2°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
9°F Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

13°F Cloudy Feels like 3°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable.
10°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

11°F Cloudy Feels like 0°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
11°F Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow

Rolla

12°F Snow Feels like 2°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
8°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

West Plains

11°F Snow Shower Feels like 0°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
13°F Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

19° /
Snow
Snow 70% 19°

Thursday

23° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 23°

Friday

34° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 34° 18°

Saturday

42° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 42° 30°

Sunday

47° / 28°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 28°

Monday

51° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 51° 32°

Tuesday

59° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

12°

8 AM
Light Snow
64%
12°

13°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
13°

14°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
14°

16°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
16°

18°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
18°

19°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
19°

20°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
20°

21°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
21°

21°

4 PM
Cloudy
14%
21°

21°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
21°

19°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
19°

18°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
18°

17°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
17°

16°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
16°

14°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
14°

14°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
14°

13°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
13°

12°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
12°

11°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
11°

10°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
10°

10°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
10°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
