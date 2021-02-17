Wednesday, February 17 Morning Forecast

The second winter storm of the week is impacting the Ozarks for our Wednesday and it’s going to be another treacherous day to be out on the roads. Moderate snow is likely across the area for the AM commute, making travel rough throughout the region. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect into the evening across Southwest Missouri with Winter Storm Warnings in effect for our Arkansas neighborhoods until midday tomorrow.

As we head toward lunchtime, the snow should be winding down some and beginning to taper off. Scattered snow showers are on the table for the afternoon but the trend will be improving conditions as we reach the evening ride home.

Accumulations of new snow could top out around a couple of inches with the heavier snow south into parts of Arkansas.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible overnight as the surface low to our south tracks northeastward. We could see a flurry tomorrow too as this system continues to pull away from the Ozarks. Temps will hang well below freezing under cloudy skies. Sunshine returns Friday with highs finally climbing back above freezing. It’ll be close but this stretch of brutal would possibly be the longest since 1983. By the weekend, temperatures are looking a lot more seasonable with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. An area of low pressure brings the chance of showers by Sunday but right now, the winter weather threat is looking minimal. A few snowflakes aren’t out of the question Sunday night as temps fall back toward 32°. A nice warming trend develops early next week with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes over. Highs look to climb back into upper 50s and lower 60s by next Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer