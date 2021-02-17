Wednesday, February 17 Evening Forecast

Our latest wave of snowy weather dropped another 2 to 4″ of snow across the area. Springfield recorded 3″, bringing our monthly total to 8.7″. This is the biggest monthly total since February of 2015. Our seasonal total now stands at 14″, the most in a single season since 2014/2015 when 15.8″ fell. Our snow drought is finally over.





Temperatures again remained well below freezing too with highs near 20°. That makes it 11 straight days where we haven’t warmed above freezing. The deep freeze is ending though and a hint of spring may be in the air next week.

For tonight, clouds and flurries will linger into the evening hours. Clouds may break up a bit overnight, opening the door for temperatures to tumble into the single digits.

Cloud cover won’t completely go away on Thursday, but there will be some sunshine and temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the 20s. It’s another below freezing day, but the warmest day in over a week.





Skies look more clear Thursday night and winds look light. This coupled with snow cover will be a recipe for lows in the single digits above and below zero.

The bitter cold early Friday will give way to a warmer pattern as winds become southwesterly. This will help blow out the arctic air mass and give temperatures a chance to warm up to the freezing mark.





The thaw will really get underway over the weekend. It may be slow going at first but will accelerate heading into next week. Temperatures this weekend will warm into the low 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds and snow cover will likely temper the warm-up some both days. Saturday looks like it will be the sunnier day of the two. A chance for rain will come with the storm on Sunday, but there’s a chance that some snow may mix in.

The passage of that storm won’t bring cold weather back to the Ozarks, but it will bring sunshine. The upcoming week will start with bright skies and melting snow. Temperatures will be on the way up, and it looks like we could be in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. The pattern will favor above normal temperatures through the remainder of the week.