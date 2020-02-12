Wednesday, February 12 Morning Forecast

Our next storm system is stretching its legs into the Ozarks from the south this morning. Rain is arriving from south to north. Areas around Springfield and north of the interstate are starting with a mix to snow.

We’ll find rain become steady and widespread through the day today for most of the area. Expect clouds to be thick and tight with cold highs in the middle and upper 30’s.

AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect until midnight for south central MO where ~1″ rain is expected. There, wet soils and barren vegetation could lead to runoff and flooding. Be careful next to low-water crossings.

Springfield should see around 0.5″ rain out of this event.

To the north of HWY 54 we could keep a mix to snow for most of the day with temperatures just below freezing.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until midnight for counties north of HWY 54 where 1-2″ snow and slushy roads are expected through today and tonight.

By tonight an Arctic front will come in behind our storm, we’ll find a change to light snow making it as far south as Springfield. Snow totals in Springfield should be less than 1″. Temperatures will also nose-dive. Morning lows will be in the teens, blustery northwest winds will have wind chills near/ below 0 degrees!

As falling snow clears, wet and slushy roads could flash freeze for the morning commute with temperatures that cold. Expect snow/ ice-covered roads and dangerous wind chills. Bundle up and take it slow!

Bitter cold, deceptive sunshine is expected Thursday. Highs will likely get stuck in the 20’s despite blue skies! Lows drop into the teens again by Friday morning.

The core of the cold moves east by Friday afternoon, highs still stay below average and cold for Valentine’s Day in the upper 30’s.

Temperatures warm back into the 50’s this weekend ahead of our next rain chances early next week.