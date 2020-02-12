Wednesday, February 12 Morning Forecast

Areal Flood Watch & Winter Weather Advisory in effect today

Our next storm system is stretching its legs into the Ozarks from the south this morning. Rain is arriving from south to north. Areas around Springfield and north of the interstate are starting with a mix to snow.

We’ll find rain become steady and widespread through the day today for most of the area. Expect clouds to be thick and tight with cold highs in the middle and upper 30’s.

AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect until midnight for south central MO where ~1″ rain is expected. There, wet soils and barren vegetation could lead to runoff and flooding. Be careful next to low-water crossings.

Springfield should see around 0.5″ rain out of this event.

To the north of HWY 54 we could keep a mix to snow for most of the day with temperatures just below freezing.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until midnight for counties north of HWY 54 where 1-2″ snow and slushy roads are expected through today and tonight.

By tonight an Arctic front will come in behind our storm, we’ll find a change to light snow making it as far south as Springfield. Snow totals in Springfield should be less than 1″. Temperatures will also nose-dive. Morning lows will be in the teens, blustery northwest winds will have wind chills near/ below 0 degrees!

As falling snow clears, wet and slushy roads could flash freeze for the morning commute with temperatures that cold. Expect snow/ ice-covered roads and dangerous wind chills. Bundle up and take it slow!

Bitter cold, deceptive sunshine is expected Thursday. Highs will likely get stuck in the 20’s despite blue skies! Lows drop into the teens again by Friday morning.

The core of the cold moves east by Friday afternoon, highs still stay below average and cold for Valentine’s Day in the upper 30’s.

Temperatures warm back into the 50’s this weekend ahead of our next rain chances early next week.

Overcast

Springfield

35°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
16°F Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

34°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
23°F Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

34°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
23°F Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

33°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
15°F Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

35°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
26°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

39° / 16°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 39° 16°

Thursday

27° / 13°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 27° 13°

Friday

39° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 39° 27°

Saturday

52° / 33°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 52° 33°

Sunday

58° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 45°

Monday

62° / 38°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 62° 38°

Tuesday

43° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 43° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

7 AM
Rain
90%
34°

35°

8 AM
Rain
100%
35°

35°

9 AM
Rain
100%
35°

36°

10 AM
Rain
100%
36°

36°

11 AM
Rain
100%
36°

37°

12 PM
Rain
100%
37°

37°

1 PM
Rain
100%
37°

38°

2 PM
Rain
90%
38°

39°

3 PM
Light Rain
80%
39°

39°

4 PM
Light Rain
80%
39°

39°

5 PM
Light Rain
80%
39°

39°

6 PM
Light Rain
70%
39°

37°

7 PM
Light Rain
80%
37°

36°

8 PM
Rain/Snow
70%
36°

35°

9 PM
Light Snow
60%
35°

34°

10 PM
Snow Showers
60%
34°

33°

11 PM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

33°

12 AM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

32°

1 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

31°

2 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
31°

29°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
29°

26°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
26°

23°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
23°

21°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
21°

