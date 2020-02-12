Wednesday, February 12 Evening Forecast

Cold and wet weather left the area soaked with rain amounts of near a half an inch north to an inch over North Central Arkansas. The rain has tapered off to light showers and drizzle and will continue into the evening. Colder air will build back in higher in the atmosphere changing the rain to snow this evening from northwest to southeast. The atmosphere should cool enough to support snow in Springfield sometime between 8 pm and 10 mph this evening. Initially, the snow will melt, but as temperatures cool to around freezing at the surface, it should begin to stick on grassy surfaces and rooftops. Light snow showers will continue well past midnight with an arctic air mass building in from the northwest. Temperatures will tumble in Springfield around 2 to 3 am as the arctic front pushes southeast. Roads will tend to be wet or a bit slushy late this evening but will become slick by morning as temperatures fall into the mid to upper teens.

Snow amounts will tend to be light, mainly a half an inch or less. But, there could be some isolated amounts around an inch north of the interstate. A dusting of snow looks possible south of the interstate to north of the state line.

SNOW FORECAST TONIGHT

Arctic air will build across the area on Thursday. Clouds will clear out early in the day with mainly sunny skies through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain well below freezing with highs ranging from the low 20s north to low 30s in Northern Arkansas. Wind chills will be in the single digits, rising into the teens during the afternoon.

FRIGID WEATHER ON THURSDAY

A bitterly cold night will follow with lows Friday morning ranging from the teens southwest to single digits closer to Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla.

A warming trend will get started Friday afternoon with temperatures above freezing. Skies will be sunny with a high near 40° in Springfield.

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day Friday evening, the weather looks quiet and cold with temperatures falling below freezing again. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

VALENTINE’S DAY FORECAST

Weekend weather looks nicer, although there will be a fair amount of cloud cover on Saturday. Temperatures will still manage to warm up with southwest winds blowing in some warmer air. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. There’s still a slight chance for a few light showers Saturday evening. Sunny skies return on Sunday with temperatures heading higher. Afternoon temperatures will likely flirt with 60°.

We’ll hold onto the mild pattern into Monday as a storm gears up over the area. Skies look cloudier too with a chance for showers. Colder weather returns behind the storm Tuesday into Wednesday.