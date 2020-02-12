Wednesday, February 12 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cold and wet weather left the area soaked with rain amounts of near a half an inch north to an inch over North Central Arkansas. The rain has tapered off to light showers and drizzle and will continue into the evening. Colder air will build back in higher in the atmosphere changing the rain to snow this evening from northwest to southeast. The atmosphere should cool enough to support snow in Springfield sometime between 8 pm and 10 mph this evening. Initially, the snow will melt, but as temperatures cool to around freezing at the surface, it should begin to stick on grassy surfaces and rooftops. Light snow showers will continue well past midnight with an arctic air mass building in from the northwest. Temperatures will tumble in Springfield around 2 to 3 am as the arctic front pushes southeast. Roads will tend to be wet or a bit slushy late this evening but will become slick by morning as temperatures fall into the mid to upper teens.

Snow amounts will tend to be light, mainly a half an inch or less. But, there could be some isolated amounts around an inch north of the interstate. A dusting of snow looks possible south of the interstate to north of the state line.

SNOW FORECAST TONIGHT

Arctic air will build across the area on Thursday. Clouds will clear out early in the day with mainly sunny skies through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain well below freezing with highs ranging from the low 20s north to low 30s in Northern Arkansas. Wind chills will be in the single digits, rising into the teens during the afternoon.

FRIGID WEATHER ON THURSDAY

A bitterly cold night will follow with lows Friday morning ranging from the teens southwest to single digits closer to Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla.

A warming trend will get started Friday afternoon with temperatures above freezing. Skies will be sunny with a high near 40° in Springfield.

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day Friday evening, the weather looks quiet and cold with temperatures falling below freezing again. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

VALENTINE’S DAY FORECAST

Weekend weather looks nicer, although there will be a fair amount of cloud cover on Saturday. Temperatures will still manage to warm up with southwest winds blowing in some warmer air. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. There’s still a slight chance for a few light showers Saturday evening. Sunny skies return on Sunday with temperatures heading higher. Afternoon temperatures will likely flirt with 60°.

We’ll hold onto the mild pattern into Monday as a storm gears up over the area. Skies look cloudier too with a chance for showers. Colder weather returns behind the storm Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

37°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
16°F Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
22°F Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

40°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
22°F Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

35°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
15°F Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
26°F Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

39° / 16°
Rain mixed with snow
Rain mixed with snow 70% 39° 16°

Thursday

26° / 13°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 26° 13°

Friday

40° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 40° 26°

Saturday

51° / 34°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 51° 34°

Sunday

59° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 59° 44°

Monday

61° / 32°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 61° 32°

Tuesday

39° / 25°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 39° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

8 PM
Rain/Snow
70%
36°

35°

9 PM
Light Snow
60%
35°

34°

10 PM
Snow Showers
60%
34°

33°

11 PM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

33°

12 AM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

32°

1 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

31°

2 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
31°

29°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
29°

26°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
26°

23°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
23°

21°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
21°

19°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
19°

17°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
17°

16°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
16°

18°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
18°

19°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
19°

20°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
20°

22°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

23°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
23°

24°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
24°

27°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
27°

22°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
22°

20°

6 PM
Clear
0%
20°

18°

7 PM
Clear
0%
18°

Trending Stories