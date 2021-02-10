Wednesday, February 10 Morning Forecast

The freezing drizzle has re-developed during the overnight and it’s going to make for another rough AM commute out there. Flurries have been mixing in with that drizzle at times and that will continue across much of the Ozarks for our Wednesday.

This icy mix will overspread the region as we progress through the morning with heavier moisture falling across our southeastern communities. For the southern half of the viewing area, the majority of the moisture will fall as light freezing rain. To the north of the interstate, there’s a better chance of light snow showers possibly mixed with freezing drizzle at times.

Accumulations of snow are on the order of 0.5″ or so with a light glaze of ice possible. In the metro, a light glaze up to 0.05″ or so of ice is possible with the heavier amounts out to the south and east.

That’s where we find an Ice Storm Warning for Izard, Stone, and Sharp Co. into early Thursday AM. The majority of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, including Springfield through early Thursday as well. As this disturbance continues to track through, a few snow showers are on the table for our Friday eve but it’s going to be brutal. Temps will struggle to get out of the upper teens and lower 20s with winds chills likely in the single digits. The Arctic air continues to seep southward this weekend with highs only in the teens and single digits. Lows will likely dip close to 0 with some spots dipping into the sub-zero realm both Sunday and Monday mornings.

We’re tracking another couple of disturbances this weekend into early next week as well. Light snow is possible Saturday which is something we’ll be watching closely.

The next one arrives late Monday, bringing a round of snow once again. Minor accumulations are possible with these two systems but it’s too early to talk about specific amounts at the moment.

Monday’s system is looking a bit more impressive and it’s something we’ll be monitoring over the next few days. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

19°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
16°F A few snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Wintry Mix

Branson

25°F Wintry Mix Feels like 25°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Harrison

26°F Fog Feels like 22°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Overcast. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

15°F Cloudy Feels like 4°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
14°F Cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

West Plains

23°F Fog Feels like 15°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

21° / 16°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 60% 21° 16°

Thursday

22° / 15°
Flurries
Flurries 20% 22° 15°

Friday

21° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 21°

Saturday

17° /
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 17°

Sunday

13° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 13°

Monday

11° /
Snow
Snow 40% 11°

Tuesday

16° / 14°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 16° 14°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

19°

8 AM
Light Freezing Rain
57%
19°

19°

9 AM
Snow Showers
37%
19°

19°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
19°

21°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
21°

22°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
22°

22°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
22°

22°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
22°

22°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
22°

21°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
21°

21°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
21°

21°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
21°

20°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
20°

19°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
19°

20°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
20°

19°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
19°

19°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
19°

18°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
18°

18°

1 AM
Cloudy
8%
18°

18°

2 AM
Cloudy
5%
18°

17°

3 AM
Cloudy
5%
17°

17°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
17°

17°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
17°

17°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
17°

16°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
16°

