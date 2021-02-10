Wednesday, February 10 Morning Forecast

The freezing drizzle has re-developed during the overnight and it’s going to make for another rough AM commute out there. Flurries have been mixing in with that drizzle at times and that will continue across much of the Ozarks for our Wednesday.

This icy mix will overspread the region as we progress through the morning with heavier moisture falling across our southeastern communities. For the southern half of the viewing area, the majority of the moisture will fall as light freezing rain. To the north of the interstate, there’s a better chance of light snow showers possibly mixed with freezing drizzle at times.

Accumulations of snow are on the order of 0.5″ or so with a light glaze of ice possible. In the metro, a light glaze up to 0.05″ or so of ice is possible with the heavier amounts out to the south and east.

That’s where we find an Ice Storm Warning for Izard, Stone, and Sharp Co. into early Thursday AM. The majority of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, including Springfield through early Thursday as well. As this disturbance continues to track through, a few snow showers are on the table for our Friday eve but it’s going to be brutal. Temps will struggle to get out of the upper teens and lower 20s with winds chills likely in the single digits. The Arctic air continues to seep southward this weekend with highs only in the teens and single digits. Lows will likely dip close to 0 with some spots dipping into the sub-zero realm both Sunday and Monday mornings.

We’re tracking another couple of disturbances this weekend into early next week as well. Light snow is possible Saturday which is something we’ll be watching closely.

The next one arrives late Monday, bringing a round of snow once again. Minor accumulations are possible with these two systems but it’s too early to talk about specific amounts at the moment.

Monday’s system is looking a bit more impressive and it’s something we’ll be monitoring over the next few days. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

