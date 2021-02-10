Wednesday, February 10 Evening Forecast

Much of the area is covered in a light glaze of ice and snow this evening. The pattern looks quieter through the remainder of the week, but frigid weather will continue. The cold will continue next week and snow chances may be on the way back up.

For tonight, we’ll find flurries continuing. The risk of light freezing rain showers or freezing mist will continue through this evening across Northern Arkansas into Southeast Missouri, gradually ending by morning. Road conditions will remain slick across much of the area.

Thursday is shaping up to be, you guessed it, cloudy and cold again. Temperatures will once again struggle to warm through the teens to the north and the 20s to the south. There could be a few flurries as well.





We’ll end the week with bitter cold, but we may see some sun trying to break through the clouds.

The arctic push will continue into the weekend with temperatures getting even colder. It’s a quiet pattern though and some sun looks possible Saturday and possibly Sunday. Highs will only be in the teens with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be breezy, generating wind chills well below zero, possibly in the minus 15 to minus 30° range.

The pattern may turn snowy next week. A couple of different storms will ripple through the trough over the middle of the country. The cold air mass will remain and it will be deep enough to ensure mainly snow. Snow chances will be centered around late Sunday through Monday and again from late Tuesday through Wednesday. There is a potential for significant snow amounts, so the pattern bears watching.

The frigid forecast will continue through next week with Friday the 19th looking like our next best chance to slip above freezing. This is a notably long stretch of subfreezing days, approaching two weeks. The last time we went 10 days or more was in January 2010. The longest stretch occurred in February 1895 at 24 days. As it stands, it looks like this may be the longest stretch since December 1983 which featured 13 straight days below freezing.

The cold pattern looks like it will finally ease heading into the weekend of the 20th.