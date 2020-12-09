Wednesday, December 9 Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to hold strong across the region which will give us another beautiful day, especially for this time of year. More sunshine is on the way along with temperatures that will warm quickly.

Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s are on tap. Many times with warmer weather in the winter you’ll get wind, but that won’t be the case today with winds out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Overnight, mild conditions prevail with temps dipping back into the upper 30s under starry skies.

Thursday looks very similar with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Record highs will be challenged on Thursday, but it looks like we’ll fall a little short in most areas. Once again, winds won’t be all that strong out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

The next storm will bring clouds to the area later Thursday night. Rain won’t be too far behind, spreading in shortly after sunrise Friday. Rain will continue throughout the day into the overnight. with temperatures cooler than previous days as clouds and rain hold temperatures in the 50s.

Colder air will spill into the area Friday night into Saturday setting us up for a cold weekend. Skies will remain cloudy with light showers possible, especially early in the day. We could see few wet snowflakes trying to mix in as temps cool-down late Saturday into the overnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy into Sunday with temperatures remaining cold. Morning lows will be a few degrees below freezing with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Clearing skies will open the door to a bitterly cold morning Monday with lows in the low 20s. Skies will be bright though with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s for highs. Clouds thicken up a little on Tuesday ahead of our next disturbance.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer