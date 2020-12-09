Wednesday, December 9 Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to hold strong across the region which will give us another beautiful day, especially for this time of year. More sunshine is on the way along with temperatures that will warm quickly.

Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s are on tap. Many times with warmer weather in the winter you’ll get wind, but that won’t be the case today with winds out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Overnight, mild conditions prevail with temps dipping back into the upper 30s under starry skies.

Thursday looks very similar with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Record highs will be challenged on Thursday, but it looks like we’ll fall a little short in most areas. Once again, winds won’t be all that strong out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

The next storm will bring clouds to the area later Thursday night. Rain won’t be too far behind, spreading in shortly after sunrise Friday. Rain will continue throughout the day into the overnight. with temperatures cooler than previous days as clouds and rain hold temperatures in the 50s.

Colder air will spill into the area Friday night into Saturday setting us up for a cold weekend. Skies will remain cloudy with light showers possible, especially early in the day. We could see few wet snowflakes trying to mix in as temps cool-down late Saturday into the overnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy into Sunday with temperatures remaining cold. Morning lows will be a few degrees below freezing with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Clearing skies will open the door to a bitterly cold morning Monday with lows in the low 20s. Skies will be bright though with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s for highs. Clouds thicken up a little on Tuesday ahead of our next disturbance.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly clear. Low near 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 37°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 37°

Thursday

69° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 47°

Friday

52° / 37°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 70% 52° 37°

Saturday

40° / 29°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 40° 29°

Sunday

36° / 20°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 36° 20°

Monday

45° / 23°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 45° 23°

Tuesday

46° / 26°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 46° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

7 AM
Clear
0%
37°

38°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

57°

5 PM
Clear
0%
57°

52°

6 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

8 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

9 PM
Clear
10%
46°

44°

10 PM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

2 AM
Clear
10%
40°

39°

3 AM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

4 AM
Clear
10%
38°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
38°

37°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

