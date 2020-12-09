Wednesday, December 9 Evening Forecast

Above average Thursday, rain to end the week --

Temperatures today topped off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s!!! We were WELL above average for this time of year and we will do it again on Thursday before the rain and cold temperatures return.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s under mostly starry skies.

Thursday, temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s again, flirting with our records for the day. You can also expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with increasing clouds.

Friday I think we start off the day dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will move in during the morning hours. Showers and a few heavier pockets will be likely throughout the day. Temperatures will get stuck in the lower to middle 50’s. Cold air will wrap around behind the rain, so a few flurries will be possible especially closer to central Missouri by Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Saturday, lingering showers and clouds will stick around. Temperatures will get stuck in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, dry, and cold. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20’s.

Monday into the middle of next week will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s and a few clouds each day.

Clear

Springfield Mo

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly clear. Low near 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 37°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 37°

Thursday

70° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 70° 47°

Friday

53° / 38°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 53° 38°

Saturday

40° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 40° 30°

Sunday

36° / 21°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 36° 21°

Monday

45° / 27°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 45° 27°

Tuesday

46° / 31°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 46° 31°

