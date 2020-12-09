Wednesday, December 9 Evening Forecast

Temperatures today topped off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s!!! We were WELL above average for this time of year and we will do it again on Thursday before the rain and cold temperatures return.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s under mostly starry skies.

Thursday, temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s again, flirting with our records for the day. You can also expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with increasing clouds.

Friday I think we start off the day dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will move in during the morning hours. Showers and a few heavier pockets will be likely throughout the day. Temperatures will get stuck in the lower to middle 50’s. Cold air will wrap around behind the rain, so a few flurries will be possible especially closer to central Missouri by Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Saturday, lingering showers and clouds will stick around. Temperatures will get stuck in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, dry, and cold. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20’s.

Monday into the middle of next week will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s and a few clouds each day.