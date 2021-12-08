Wednesday, December 8 Morning Forecast

Wednesday

54° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 41°

Thursday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 48°

Friday

73° / 32°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 73° 32°

Saturday

45° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 45° 30°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

63° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 47°

Tuesday

68° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 48°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
28°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

40°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
45°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
45°

45°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

46°

6 AM
Clear
3%
46°

46°

7 AM
Clear
4%
46°

Southerly flow kicks back in as we head through the remainder of the week and that makes for a warming trend as a ridge of high pressure sets up shop. Temperatures are back into the 50s under lots of sun Wednesday with even milder conditions in-store late week. Temps look to surge back into the 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday under fair skies. Our next cold front moves in late Friday and this one brings the shot for a shower or two but the track of the low will make for a dry slot here in the Ozarks. We won’t see much rain with this storm system with the better chances north and east of the viewing area. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains where snow will be on tap across places like Iowa and Nebraska. We will keep the chance of a few showers Friday afternoon though as the cold front swings in. There will be the potential for a few stronger to severe storms in our far eastern communities late Friday as well thanks to some instability and wind shear (difference in wind speed/direction) in the atmosphere. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in place, with the main concerns being hail and gusty winds but the tornado threat isn’t zero. The higher chance for severe storms is looking to be just east of us. It’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on over the next couple of days so stay tuned. Saturday is looking much chillier and brisk too so make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out to the holiday parade in Downtown Springfield. We’ll be there! We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the low to mid-50s Sunday. The milder air returns as we kick-start next week as another strong ridge begins to take over. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

25°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
41°F Partially clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

26°F Sunny Feels like 26°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

28°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

29°F Sunny Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

26°F Sunny Feels like 26°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

