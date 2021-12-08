Wednesday, December 8 Morning Forecast

Southerly flow kicks back in as we head through the remainder of the week and that makes for a warming trend as a ridge of high pressure sets up shop. Temperatures are back into the 50s under lots of sun Wednesday with even milder conditions in-store late week. Temps look to surge back into the 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday under fair skies. Our next cold front moves in late Friday and this one brings the shot for a shower or two but the track of the low will make for a dry slot here in the Ozarks. We won’t see much rain with this storm system with the better chances north and east of the viewing area. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains where snow will be on tap across places like Iowa and Nebraska. We will keep the chance of a few showers Friday afternoon though as the cold front swings in. There will be the potential for a few stronger to severe storms in our far eastern communities late Friday as well thanks to some instability and wind shear (difference in wind speed/direction) in the atmosphere. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in place, with the main concerns being hail and gusty winds but the tornado threat isn’t zero. The higher chance for severe storms is looking to be just east of us. It’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on over the next couple of days so stay tuned. Saturday is looking much chillier and brisk too so make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out to the holiday parade in Downtown Springfield. We’ll be there! We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the low to mid-50s Sunday. The milder air returns as we kick-start next week as another strong ridge begins to take over. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer