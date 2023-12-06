Nice and cozy temperatures will be arriving this afternoon, but they definitely won’t be here to kick off the morning hour. CHILLY temperatures to start with most places well below the 30s. Frost and fog blankets the Ozarks.

The warm-up process ramps up for in the afternoon hour. Temperatures will climb into the 50s today with light southerly winds and sunny skies overhead.

Tonight will be much warmer than what you experienced last night. We’ll comfortably stay above freezing as temperatures hover around 40 degrees.

Two things will drastically increase tomorrow, winds and warmth. The Ozarks will be heating up into the 60s with very fast and gusty southerly winds. Be prepared for +30 mph gusts in the morning hour with gusts that can reach 40mph in the evening.

Whipping winds and low humidity levels will leave the region under an elevated fire weather risk for Thursday. Warm temperatures will stick around for Friday but cloudy conditions will limit highs making the day slightly cooler than Thursday.

A deep upper-level trough will traverse through our region this weekend effectively returning rain chances and chilly temperatures. The events this weekend have been trending to occur sooner than previously forecasted, as well as, follow a more northerly track. Both of these will increase our chances of seeing stronger storms in the area late Friday night through early afternoon Saturday.

High temperatures for Saturday will occur early as a front will be drastically decreasing temperatures throughout the daylight hours. Sunday is looking dry, cold, and quiet. Seasonal temperatures are expected for the start of next week.