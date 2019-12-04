Wednesday, December 4 Morning Forecast

Weather

Mild sunshine today, rain arrives late tomorrow

We’re starting out warmer this morning with lows in the middle 30’s.

We’ll continue our mild stretch today. Sunshine and westerly winds will keep temperatures above average, highs peak in the middle 50’s. Average for this time of December is 48 degrees!

Tonight we’ll increase clouds with lows only dropping into the upper 30’s, about 10 degrees above average.

Tomorrow we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures ahead of our next storm system. Expect highs to still peak in the middle/ upper 50’s despite the extended cloud cover. Rain arrives late evening/ overnight and clears east shortly after sunrise on Friday.

This system is fast — so rain totals are still expected to be light, about 0.25″ or less along/ south of I-44. This system is also weak and detached from the jet stream (source of cold air) — so I do not expect gusty winds nor wintry weather. This should be a pretty healthy, quick round of light rain!

Clouds slowly clear on Friday, temperatures will be chillier on the backside of the low with highs closer to average in the middle 40’s.

Temperatures pick back up this weekend, rebounding back into the middle 50’s, even with a few extra clouds on Sunday.

Our next cold front arrives late Monday maybe with some light sprinkles changing to flurries — overall the front looks pretty moisture-starved. This front will, however, unleash our next blast of Arctic air, highs get stuck in the 30’s with sunshine on Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 38°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 56° 38°

Thursday

58° / 38°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 58° 38°

Friday

46° / 30°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 46° 30°

Saturday

55° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 55° 39°

Sunday

58° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 58° 44°

Monday

53° / 27°
Few showers
Few showers 20% 53° 27°

Tuesday

39° / 23°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 39° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

6 AM
Clear
10%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
10%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
36°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

46°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

