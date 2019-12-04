Wednesday, December 4 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out warmer this morning with lows in the middle 30’s.

We’ll continue our mild stretch today. Sunshine and westerly winds will keep temperatures above average, highs peak in the middle 50’s. Average for this time of December is 48 degrees!

Tonight we’ll increase clouds with lows only dropping into the upper 30’s, about 10 degrees above average.

Tomorrow we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures ahead of our next storm system. Expect highs to still peak in the middle/ upper 50’s despite the extended cloud cover. Rain arrives late evening/ overnight and clears east shortly after sunrise on Friday.

This system is fast — so rain totals are still expected to be light, about 0.25″ or less along/ south of I-44. This system is also weak and detached from the jet stream (source of cold air) — so I do not expect gusty winds nor wintry weather. This should be a pretty healthy, quick round of light rain!

Clouds slowly clear on Friday, temperatures will be chillier on the backside of the low with highs closer to average in the middle 40’s.

Temperatures pick back up this weekend, rebounding back into the middle 50’s, even with a few extra clouds on Sunday.

Our next cold front arrives late Monday maybe with some light sprinkles changing to flurries — overall the front looks pretty moisture-starved. This front will, however, unleash our next blast of Arctic air, highs get stuck in the 30’s with sunshine on Tuesday.