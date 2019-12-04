Wednesday, December 4 Evening Forecast

Mild temperatures, next rain chances —

What a beautiful December treat! Temperatures today were able to top off in the middle and upper 50’s with mostly sunny skies! Clouds will move in tonight with rain chances for late Thursday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with increasing clouds.

Thursday, temperatures will still be able to top off in the middle and upper 50’s despite the mostly cloudy skies during the day. We stay dry most of the day but showers will move in late Thursday and into the overnight hours.





In general, most of the rain will stay south of I-44 with anywhere from .1″ to .25″ possible. I expect little wind gusts and low rainfall totals. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday, temperatures will be lower only topping off in the middle and upper 40’s with clearing skies during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s, a great day to get outside! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with breezy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Monday to start off your work week next week will be mostly cloudy with maybe a shower or flurries possible. Then, a cold front will push in and behind it will be a blast of bitter arctic air. This will bring us colder conditions with temperatures in the 30’s both Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the 20’s.