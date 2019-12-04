Wednesday, December 4 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
Mild temperatures, next rain chances —

What a beautiful December treat! Temperatures today were able to top off in the middle and upper 50’s with mostly sunny skies! Clouds will move in tonight with rain chances for late Thursday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with increasing clouds.

Thursday, temperatures will still be able to top off in the middle and upper 50’s despite the mostly cloudy skies during the day. We stay dry most of the day but showers will move in late Thursday and into the overnight hours.

In general, most of the rain will stay south of I-44 with anywhere from .1″ to .25″ possible. I expect little wind gusts and low rainfall totals. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday, temperatures will be lower only topping off in the middle and upper 40’s with clearing skies during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s, a great day to get outside! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with breezy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Monday to start off your work week next week will be mostly cloudy with maybe a shower or flurries possible. Then, a cold front will push in and behind it will be a blast of bitter arctic air. This will bring us colder conditions with temperatures in the 30’s both Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the 20’s.

Clear

Springfield

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Branson

48°F Broken Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 56° 39°

Thursday

57° / 38°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 57° 38°

Friday

46° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 46° 30°

Saturday

55° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 55° 39°

Sunday

58° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 44°

Monday

52° / 26°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 52° 26°

Tuesday

39° / 26°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 39° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

38°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
48°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

55°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

