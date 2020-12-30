Wednesday, December 30 Morning Forecast

A cold front is slicing through the region to begin our day and this will bring widespread rain as well as tumbling temps through the remainder of our Wednesday.

Highs will start off at the warmest they will be all day, likely in the mid to upper 40s with readings falling into the 30s later on this morning into the afternoon. As winds turn around from the NW and colder air rushes in, some rain may mix with and briefly change to snow later on today. Some freezing rain and sleet are also possible.

Accumulations are looking little to none at the moment but don’t be surprised if you pick up a quick coating, especially farther north and west. Additional rainfall amounts though could climb between 3/4 up to an 1″ or so before moisture tracks out of here.

Overnight, clouds will hang tough in the wake of the cold front with lows dipping back into the 20s. Our next storm system progresses in just in time for New Year’s Eve and this is the one we’ve been talking about bringing a greater threat of wintry weather. As it stands now, the track of the low will slice through the viewing area meaning more rain and milder air vs. wintry precip.

Late tomorrow, at the onset, we could see some freezing rain, sleet, and snow before it gradually changes over to just plain rain through the overnight. Some ice accumulations are possible but with a changeover to all rain expected, we shouldn’t have major impacts.

In the higher elevations where temps will be colder, freezing rain will last longer and that is why Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of NW Arkansas.

Temps will only rise into the mid-30s Thursday afternoon, with lows falling back close to freezing during the overnight.

Friday will be seasonable with widespread showers lingering across the Ozarks. As some trailing energy tracks through the KOLR 10 Viewing Area Saturday, scattered snow showers are possible. Some minor accumulations are possible too but I’m not expecting much at all.

Saturday is looking like the coldest day of the next 7 as well with highs only climbing into the lower 30s. Milder air takes over Sunday into Monday ahead of our next cold front. A lot more sunshine is on tap with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s. This boundary does look to pass through dry and really isn’t expected to bring a drastic cool-down. Clouds thicken back up Tuesday as another disturbance moves into the region which could possibly bring a few showers. Precipitation isn’t looking widespread but it is something we’ll be watching.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer