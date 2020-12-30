Wednesday, December 30 Morning Forecast

A cold front is slicing through the region to begin our day and this will bring widespread rain as well as tumbling temps through the remainder of our Wednesday.

Highs will start off at the warmest they will be all day, likely in the mid to upper 40s with readings falling into the 30s later on this morning into the afternoon. As winds turn around from the NW and colder air rushes in, some rain may mix with and briefly change to snow later on today. Some freezing rain and sleet are also possible.

Accumulations are looking little to none at the moment but don’t be surprised if you pick up a quick coating, especially farther north and west. Additional rainfall amounts though could climb between 3/4 up to an 1″ or so before moisture tracks out of here.

Overnight, clouds will hang tough in the wake of the cold front with lows dipping back into the 20s. Our next storm system progresses in just in time for New Year’s Eve and this is the one we’ve been talking about bringing a greater threat of wintry weather. As it stands now, the track of the low will slice through the viewing area meaning more rain and milder air vs. wintry precip.

Late tomorrow, at the onset, we could see some freezing rain, sleet, and snow before it gradually changes over to just plain rain through the overnight. Some ice accumulations are possible but with a changeover to all rain expected, we shouldn’t have major impacts.

In the higher elevations where temps will be colder, freezing rain will last longer and that is why Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of NW Arkansas.

Temps will only rise into the mid-30s Thursday afternoon, with lows falling back close to freezing during the overnight.

Friday will be seasonable with widespread showers lingering across the Ozarks. As some trailing energy tracks through the KOLR 10 Viewing Area Saturday, scattered snow showers are possible. Some minor accumulations are possible too but I’m not expecting much at all.

Saturday is looking like the coldest day of the next 7 as well with highs only climbing into the lower 30s. Milder air takes over Sunday into Monday ahead of our next cold front. A lot more sunshine is on tap with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s. This boundary does look to pass through dry and really isn’t expected to bring a drastic cool-down. Clouds thicken back up Tuesday as another disturbance moves into the region which could possibly bring a few showers. Precipitation isn’t looking widespread but it is something we’ll be watching.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Rain

Springfield Mo

36°F Rain Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A lingering snow shower possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 10%
27°F Cloudy skies. A lingering snow shower possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 10%
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain Shower

Branson

41°F Rain Shower Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

47°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
29°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain

Rolla

38°F Rain Feels like 31°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain

West Plains

45°F Rain Feels like 45°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
28°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

45° / 27°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 70% 45° 27°

Thursday

36° / 32°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 60% 36° 32°

Friday

40° / 28°
Showers
Showers 60% 40° 28°

Saturday

32° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40% 32° 23°

Sunday

46° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 46° 28°

Monday

54° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 54° 30°

Tuesday

51° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 51° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

9 AM
Rain
86%
35°

35°

10 AM
Rain
100%
35°

35°

11 AM
Rain/Snow
100%
35°

34°

12 PM
Rain/Snow
94%
34°

34°

1 PM
Showers
57%
34°

35°

2 PM
Cloudy
14%
35°

35°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
35°

35°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
35°

34°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
34°

33°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
33°

32°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
32°

31°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
31°

32°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
32°

30°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
29°

28°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
28°

28°

2 AM
Cloudy
5%
28°

27°

3 AM
Cloudy
5%
27°

27°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
27°

27°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
27°

26°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°
