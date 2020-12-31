Wednesday, December 30 Evening Forecast

Rain turned to snow today near noon with several hours of snow blanketing Springfield with around 1″ of snow. This is the most so far this season. Other areas near and north of the interstate also picked up light accumulations of snow. A cold light rain continues early this evening from Berryville, AR, northeast into across Cabool, MO. Some light snow is still possible on the northern edge of the precipitation into the early evening with the southern limit for this near the state line.

The rain across Northern Arkansas will gradually slip south. There’s a slight chance for a little freezing rain before this happens, but it won’t amount to much. Clouds will continue to thin out from the northwest opening the door to a cold night, especially across areas with some snow cover.

New Year’s Eve will start with a thin blanket of high cloudiness. This should make for a beautiful sunrise. The high cloudiness will remain thin enough for some sun, especially during the morning. Clouds will thicken up heading through the afternoon with rain spreading north out of Arkansas by the end of the day. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Snow-covered areas will likely stay a little chillier than areas without any snow.

The cold, dry air mass will remain in place into the early evening as rain spreads north. This will lead to temperatures falling into the low 30s as the rain sets in. The cold rain may mix with sleet early on with a transition over to freezing rain with some sleet by mid-evening. Winds at the surface will tend to become more northeasterly making it tough for temperatures to warm very much overnight. This may mean a more prolonged period of freezing rain before temperatures can edge above the freezing mark Friday morning. If this happens, a more significant icing event will be possible with areas north of Hwy. 60 the most at risk. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas north of Hwy. 54 for Thursday night through noon Friday and there’s some potential an advisory of some kind may be posted for areas further east and south.

Temperatures Friday morning should edge a little above freezing in most areas with rain showers and drizzle remaining possible into the afternoon. Temperatures may slip back to freezing by late afternoon with some patchy freezing drizzle or flurries possible late in the afternoon into the overnight.

Another upper-level storm will move across the area Saturday generating a wave of light snow or snow showers during the day Saturday. Temperatures look cold enough for minor snow accumulations with the highest chance for snow and snow accumulations along and north of the interstate. Temperatures probably won’t warm too much above freezing to the northwest and only into the mid to upper 30s to the southeast.

A warming trend gets underway Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.

The upcoming week looks relatively mild with temperatures remaining above normal. There will be another round of rain moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

31°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A lingering snow shower possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 10%
22°F Cloudy skies. A lingering snow shower possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 10%
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

33°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
26°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

33°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
27°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

32°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
22°F Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain and Snow

West Plains

34°F Rain and Snow Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
26°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

32° / 22°
Clear
Clear 0% 32° 22°

Thursday

37° / 31°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 60% 37° 31°

Friday

36° / 28°
Showers
Showers 60% 36° 28°

Saturday

34° / 24°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40% 34° 24°

Sunday

48° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 48° 29°

Monday

57° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 57° 31°

Tuesday

54° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
31°

32°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
32°

31°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
31°

29°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
29°

28°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
28°

27°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
27°

27°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
27°

27°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
27°

26°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
26°

26°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
26°

25°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
25°

24°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
24°

25°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
25°

27°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
27°

30°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
30°

33°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
33°

36°

12 PM
Cloudy
3%
36°

38°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
38°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
39°

40°

3 PM
Cloudy
8%
40°

39°

4 PM
Cloudy
9%
39°

38°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
38°

36°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
36°

35°

7 PM
Few Showers
33%
35°
