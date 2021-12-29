Wednesday, December 29 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

52° / 39°
Light Rain
Light Rain 56% 52° 39°

Thursday

59° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 59° 46°

Friday

64° / 44°
PM Showers
PM Showers 43% 64° 44°

Saturday

44° / 10°
AM Rain/Snow
AM Rain/Snow 69% 44° 10°

Sunday

29° / 19°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 29° 19°

Monday

49° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 49° 30°

Tuesday

52° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 52° 41°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
47°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
46°

45°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
45°

44°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
44°

43°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
43°

41°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
39°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
40°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
41°

42°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
42°

44°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
44°

46°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
46°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
48°

51°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
54°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

58°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

55°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
55°

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
52°

51°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

49°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

Leftover moisture will lead to low clouds and fog overnight.  There will be a potential for widespread dense fog by morning with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.


Morning clouds and fog will give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday with temperatures climbing into the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will be slowest to clear closer to Hwy. 63 and this will lead to a cooler day where temperatures will struggle a bit to get into the mid-50s.


New Year’s Eve will be even warmer.  The day will feature increasing clouds with breezy winds and afternoon highs in the 60s.  70 will be within reach near and south of the state line.
Showers will spread in New Year’s Eve night.  We’ll ring in the new year with temperatures in the 50s and rain falling.


A strong cold front will usher in arctic air New Year’s Day morning.  There will be a risk of heavy rain and stronger storms across northern Arkansas into southeast Missouri with tumbling temperatures further north.
Temperatures in Springfield will fall from the 40s around sunrise, into the low 30s by noon, and then into the 20s by late afternoon.  Rain showers during the morning will give way to a risk of freezing drizzle during the afternoon before a changeover to very light snow or flurries overnight.  Road impacts look minimal during the day, but slick spots could develop by Saturday evening.


Snow amounts will be very light with a dusting possible near Hwy. 60 to up to an inch north of Hwy. 54.


Temperatures will drop to the lowest levels of the winter so far by Sunday morning with upper single digits and teens expected.  Wind chills will be near zero.

Skies will become sunny quickly on Sunday but it will remain very cold with highs below freezing.
The arctic air will move out by Monday with much warmer weather returning to the area.  The Monday through Wednesday timeframe looks dry with temperatures running above normal.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Cloudy
Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Partly Cloudy

Branson

47°F Partly Cloudy
Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

44°F Partly Cloudy
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of dense fog. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of dense fog. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Fog

Rolla

41°F Fog
Tonight

Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Fog

West Plains

47°F Fog
Tonight

Fog early, then mostly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Fog early, then mostly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Jamie Warriner