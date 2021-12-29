Wednesday, December 29 Evening Forecast

Leftover moisture will lead to low clouds and fog overnight. There will be a potential for widespread dense fog by morning with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.



Morning clouds and fog will give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday with temperatures climbing into the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will be slowest to clear closer to Hwy. 63 and this will lead to a cooler day where temperatures will struggle a bit to get into the mid-50s.



New Year’s Eve will be even warmer. The day will feature increasing clouds with breezy winds and afternoon highs in the 60s. 70 will be within reach near and south of the state line.

Showers will spread in New Year’s Eve night. We’ll ring in the new year with temperatures in the 50s and rain falling.



A strong cold front will usher in arctic air New Year’s Day morning. There will be a risk of heavy rain and stronger storms across northern Arkansas into southeast Missouri with tumbling temperatures further north.

Temperatures in Springfield will fall from the 40s around sunrise, into the low 30s by noon, and then into the 20s by late afternoon. Rain showers during the morning will give way to a risk of freezing drizzle during the afternoon before a changeover to very light snow or flurries overnight. Road impacts look minimal during the day, but slick spots could develop by Saturday evening.







Snow amounts will be very light with a dusting possible near Hwy. 60 to up to an inch north of Hwy. 54.







Temperatures will drop to the lowest levels of the winter so far by Sunday morning with upper single digits and teens expected. Wind chills will be near zero.



Skies will become sunny quickly on Sunday but it will remain very cold with highs below freezing.

The arctic air will move out by Monday with much warmer weather returning to the area. The Monday through Wednesday timeframe looks dry with temperatures running above normal.