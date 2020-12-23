Wednesday, December 23 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our next cold front has been tracking toward the Ozarks and it has brought the gusty winds along with it. Wind Advisories have been posted throughout much of the Upper-Midwest and the Plains as a result. Winds could occasionally climb over 50 mph so be careful if you have to be out in any high profile vehicle. As this boundary moves through, the winds will change around from the northwest which will make for tumbling temperatures. Highs will likely be hit around mid-morning to midday or so before they start to fall. Today will feature not only blustery conditions but the chance for showers as the front pushes eastward through the viewing area. A few snowflakes may try and mix with the rain showers but the bulk of the cold air doesn’t arrive until the moisture is exiting so the wintry weather potential is low. Arctic air continues to seep southward for Christmas Eve making it feel frigid throughout the Ozarks.

Wind chills will likely be stuck in the teens and single digits through the day with a biting northwesterly wind. They’ll still hold around 15-25 mph with gusts over 30. Lows will fall back into the teens and possibly single digits for Christmas morn. It’s going to be a frigid one out there but luckily Santa always dresses warm! Christmas Day is looking bright and just a little warmer with highs climbing back into the lower to middle 30s. A much milder day is on tap Saturday ahead of yet another cold front. Southerly winds will push temps back into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Clouds take back over with showers on tap Sunday as this cold frontal boundary pushes through. We’ll then see decreasing clouds on Monday as drier and colder air works in with temps looking to rise only into the mid-30s. Next week is looking a bit more active as we have another system bringing moisture our way by Tuesday. We do have the potential for some wintry weather as cold air hangs on in the wake of Sunday’s front. This is still nearly a week away and changes will take shape but keep yourself tuned to our latest forecast!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy/Wind

Springfield Mo

54°F Cloudy/Wind Feels like 49°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Decreasing clouds with a flurry possible early. Low 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
20°F Decreasing clouds with a flurry possible early. Low 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

58°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

54°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear/Wind

Rolla

53°F Clear/Wind Feels like 48°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
21°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

55° / 20°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 20°

Thursday

29° / 10°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 29° 10°

Friday

33° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 33° 27°

Saturday

57° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 57° 44°

Sunday

55° / 30°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 30°

Monday

34° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 34° 23°

Tuesday

37° / 28°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 37° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
55°

54°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
54°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
55°

54°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

54°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
54°

54°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
54°

53°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
53°

48°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
48°

47°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

45°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

42°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

38°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
38°

35°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

32°

8 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
28°

27°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
27°

27°

12 AM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

1 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

2 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

3 AM
Clear
0%
24°

24°

4 AM
Clear
0%
24°

24°

5 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100