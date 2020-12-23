Wednesday, December 23 Morning Forecast

Our next cold front has been tracking toward the Ozarks and it has brought the gusty winds along with it. Wind Advisories have been posted throughout much of the Upper-Midwest and the Plains as a result. Winds could occasionally climb over 50 mph so be careful if you have to be out in any high profile vehicle. As this boundary moves through, the winds will change around from the northwest which will make for tumbling temperatures. Highs will likely be hit around mid-morning to midday or so before they start to fall. Today will feature not only blustery conditions but the chance for showers as the front pushes eastward through the viewing area. A few snowflakes may try and mix with the rain showers but the bulk of the cold air doesn’t arrive until the moisture is exiting so the wintry weather potential is low. Arctic air continues to seep southward for Christmas Eve making it feel frigid throughout the Ozarks.

Wind chills will likely be stuck in the teens and single digits through the day with a biting northwesterly wind. They’ll still hold around 15-25 mph with gusts over 30. Lows will fall back into the teens and possibly single digits for Christmas morn. It’s going to be a frigid one out there but luckily Santa always dresses warm! Christmas Day is looking bright and just a little warmer with highs climbing back into the lower to middle 30s. A much milder day is on tap Saturday ahead of yet another cold front. Southerly winds will push temps back into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Clouds take back over with showers on tap Sunday as this cold frontal boundary pushes through. We’ll then see decreasing clouds on Monday as drier and colder air works in with temps looking to rise only into the mid-30s. Next week is looking a bit more active as we have another system bringing moisture our way by Tuesday. We do have the potential for some wintry weather as cold air hangs on in the wake of Sunday’s front. This is still nearly a week away and changes will take shape but keep yourself tuned to our latest forecast!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer