Wednesday, December 23 Evening Forecast

It was a windy day today. A cold front came in during the morning hours bring a brief round of rain. Behind this front is the cold bitter blast we’ve been talking about. It will stick around for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s with feel-like temperatures closing in on the single digits by morning. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest at 15-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

Thursday for Christmas Eve will be chilly with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with overnight lows in the teens. Winds will be breezy out of the north, making conditions blustery and cold for the day. Feel-like temperatures during the day will be in the teens and 20’s.

Christmas looks seasonal with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

This upcoming weekend starts dry with temperatures in the 50’s for Saturday. By Sunday, showers will spread in with temperatures in the 40’s. Monday another cold air mass moves in with temperatures in the 30’s Monday and Tuesday.

A lot of differences in the forecast models but next week looks active with a storm system impacting us Tuesday into Thursday. Timing, totals, impacts, precipitation types, are all still really uncertain at this time but for now I have a wintry mix for Tuesday and Wednesday. More details to come as we head into this weekend.

Mostly Cloudy/Wind

Springfield Mo

34°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 21°
Wind
22 mph WNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Decreasing clouds with a flurry possible early. Low 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
20°F Decreasing clouds with a flurry possible early. Low 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

42°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

39°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
19 mph W
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
20°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

55° / 20°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 20°

Thursday

30° / 12°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 30° 12°

Friday

36° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 36° 27°

Saturday

57° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 57° 44°

Sunday

55° / 30°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 30°

Monday

35° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 35° 25°

Tuesday

37° / 28°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 37° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
33°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
30°

29°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
29°

28°

10 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
0%
28°

27°

11 PM
Clear
0%
27°

27°

12 AM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

1 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

2 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

3 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

4 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

5 AM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

6 AM
Clear
0%
22°

22°

7 AM
Clear
0%
22°

22°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
22°

25°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

27°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

29°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
29°

30°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

31°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

32°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
32°

32°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

32°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

30°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
30°

27°

6 PM
Clear
0%
27°

