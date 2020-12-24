Wednesday, December 23 Evening Forecast

It was a windy day today. A cold front came in during the morning hours bring a brief round of rain. Behind this front is the cold bitter blast we’ve been talking about. It will stick around for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s with feel-like temperatures closing in on the single digits by morning. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest at 15-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

Thursday for Christmas Eve will be chilly with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with overnight lows in the teens. Winds will be breezy out of the north, making conditions blustery and cold for the day. Feel-like temperatures during the day will be in the teens and 20’s.

Christmas looks seasonal with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

This upcoming weekend starts dry with temperatures in the 50’s for Saturday. By Sunday, showers will spread in with temperatures in the 40’s. Monday another cold air mass moves in with temperatures in the 30’s Monday and Tuesday.

A lot of differences in the forecast models but next week looks active with a storm system impacting us Tuesday into Thursday. Timing, totals, impacts, precipitation types, are all still really uncertain at this time but for now I have a wintry mix for Tuesday and Wednesday. More details to come as we head into this weekend.